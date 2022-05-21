Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Edinburgh's Blair Kinghorn scored the first try at Murrayfield

United Rugby Championship Edinburgh: (13) 28 Tries: Kinghorn, Bradbury Con: Boffelli Pens: Boffelli 3 Glasgow Warriors: (6) 11 Pens: Thompson 2

Dominant Edinburgh took the honours in a winner-takes-all derby against Glasgow Warriors in the United Rugby Championship at Murrayfield.

Mike Blair's home side qualify for next season's Champions Cup and win the URC's Scottish-Italian Shield and inter-city 1872 Cup.

They also avoid a URC play-off quarter-final away to leaders Leinster.

Blair Kinghorn, Magnus Bradbury and Damien Hoyland scored home tries before Ollie Smith's reply.

The win means Edinburgh leapfrog their visitors to finish seventh in the URC and will visit second-top Stormers in their quarter-final while Warriors face an even tougher visit to the competition favourites in Ireland.

More to follow.

Edinburgh: Boffelli, Graham, Bennett, Dean, Hoyland, Kinghorn, Vellacott, Schoeman, Cherry, Nel, Hodgson, Gilchrist, Crosbie, Watson, Bradbury.

Replacements: McBurney, Courtney, Atalifo, Sykes, Muncaster, Pyrgos, Van Der Walt, Lang.

Glasgow Warriors: Smith, McKay, Tuipulotu, Johnson, McLean, Thompson, Price, Bhatti, Turner, Z. Fagerson, Harley, Gray, Wilson, Gordon, Dempsey.

Replacements: Matthews, McBeth, Berghan, McDonald, G Brown, Dobie, Miotti, McDowall.

Referee: Andrew Brace (IRFU)