Harlequins are defending the title they won for the first time last season

Women's Premier 15s semi-finals Date: Sunday, 22 May Fixtures: Saracens v Harlequins (14:00 BST), Exeter Chiefs v Bristol Bears (16:30 BST) Coverage: Watch live on the BBC Sport website and app and BBC iPlayer (UK only)

Sunday's Women's Premier 15s semi-finals will be shown live back to back in the UK on the BBC Sport website, app and BBC iPlayer.

Defending champions Harlequins and table-toppers Saracens get the action under way as they meet in a repeat of last year's final (14:00 BST).

Having won their first title last May, Quins finished fourth in the table this season to set up a last-four match against Sarries.

Exeter Chiefs will host Bristol Bears in the second of the day's semi-finals (16:30), having beaten the same opposition 29-26 on the final day of the regular season.

Chiefs fought back from four points down to triumph despite the late sending off of prop Laura Delgado for a dangerous tackle.

Delgado and Bristol forward Rownita Marston, who was cited after the game for a dangerous tackle, will both miss Sunday's match.