Ewan Richards made his debut for Bath in the Premiership in February 2021

Versatile forward Ewan Richards has signed a "long-term" deal with Premiership club Bath.

Richards, 20, has made 15 appearances in the league since making his debut last season.

He developed through the Bath academy and plays in either the second row or the back row.

The Somerset-born player has also featured for the England Under-20 team in the 2021 and 2022 Six Nations.

"Ewan's outstanding development has been one of the positives this season, and we are delighted he has agreed a long-term contract," said Bath head coach Neal Hatley.

"Growing up supporting Bath, it has been a dream for me to pull on the blue, black and white shirt so to have the opportunity to continue to do that is truly an honour," Richards added.