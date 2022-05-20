Harlequins won the reverse fixture 20-17 against Gloucester at Kingsholm Stadium

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Twickenham Date: Saturday, 21 May Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Harlequins can secure their play-off semi-final position in the Premiership with a win against Gloucester at Twickenham on Saturday.

Quins make one change to the side that lost 32-31 to Northampton last month, with prop Will Collier recalled.

Gloucester can boost their own top-four hopes with victory and make four changes to the team beaten by Saracens earlier this month.

Giorgi Kveseladze starts at inside centre for the visitors.

Hooker Santiago Socino and prop Kirill Gotovtsev come into the front row, with Ruan Ackermann starting at flanker.

Harlequins are unbeaten in their past five matches at England's national stadium.

Gloucester host Saracens in the final league game of the season next month, while Harlequins travel to Exeter.

Harlequins head coach Tabai Matson told the club website: "I think our game against Gloucester earlier this season was probably one of our grittiest of the campaign.

"You have to be at your best when you play a team like that. They way they play, they are really pragmatic and have a fantastic scrum.

"Their maul is the best in the league. It will be more of the same on Saturday. It will be a contrast of styles and we'll need to make sure we don't let them into the game early and suffer the consequences."

Gloucester head coach George Skivington told the club website: "They're a quality team. They're the champions of England. They've got some quality players and they look like they enjoy what they do.

"There are threats across the board and I don't see them as a team with a particular weakness. They seem to be very well connected and, as I said, they look like they enjoy what they are doing which is really important when you're doing this profession. I have a lot of respect for them and I've watched a lot of them so we know the challenges that are coming.

"There are also some quality players in there who can do some things that you can't plan for. You've got to be ready for anything."

Harlequins: Jones; Lynagh, Marchant, Esterhuizen, Murley; Smith, Care; Kerrod, Walker, Collier; Symons, Tizard; Lewies (capt.), Lawday, Dombrandt

Replacements: Musk, Marler, Louw, Jurevicius, Evans, Gjaltema, Allan, David

Gloucester: Carreras; Rees-Zammit, Harris, Kveseladze, Thorley; Hastings, Chapman; Rapava-Ruskin, Socino, Gotovtsev; Clarke, Alemanno; Ackermann, Ludlow (capt.), Morgan

Replacements: Singleton, Elrington, Balmain, Davidson, Reid, Meehan, Twelvetrees, Seabrook