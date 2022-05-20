Last updated on .From the section English Rugby

Dean Richards won four Premierships and two Heineken Cups during his time coaching at Leicester

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Kingston Park Date: Saturday, 21 May Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Live score updates on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

Dean Richards takes charge of his final home game as Newcastle Falcons director of rugby against former side Leicester.

Richards, who ends his 10-year stint at Falcons at the end of season, brings in fit-again scrum-half Micky Young for the first time this season.

Leicester can finish top of the Premiership table if they beat Falcons and Saracens lose to Northampton.

Richard Wigglesworth replaces Ben Youngs at scrum-half and George Martin makes his first start since March.

Nic Dolly comes in for hooker Julian Montoya, who along with playmaker Youngs, Callum Green and Harry Potter, is left out for the trip to Kingston Park having started in their defeat by Leinster in the European Champions Cup quarter-final earlier this month.

'Richards will want to merge off quietly'

Falcons head coach Dave Walder, who will succeed Richards at Newcastle, said the 58-year-old "won't want anyone talking about him above the game".

"I imagine he will want to merge off quietly rather than making a big scene," said Walder.

"As a group, we're just desperate to go out on a high with it being our last home game."

Leicester head coach Steve Borthwick knows "it is a big week" for Falcons with Richards bidding a home farewell.

"After all he has given and done for the club, his players will be giving their all for him on Saturday afternoon," Borthwick said.

"If you look at his impact in English rugby, as an England player, a player that lifted a lot of trophies and what he has done as a director of rugby, his impact is enormous."

Line-ups

Newcastle Falcons: Tait; Radwan, Orlando, Burrell, Carreras; Hodgson; Young; Brocklebank, McGuigan, Davison; Peterson, Van der Walt; Graham, Basham, Chick (c).

Replacements: Blamire, Mulipola, Tampin, Lockwood, Fearns, Nordli-Kelemeti, Haydon-Wood, Stephens.

Leicester Tigers: Steward; Ashton, Moroni, Porter, Nadolo; Ford, Wigglesworth; Genge (c), Dolly, Cole; Chessum, Wells; Martin, Liebenberg, Wiese.

Replacements: Clare, Leatigaga, Heyes, Henderson, Reffell, Van Poortvliet, Burns, Scott.

Referee: Anthony Woodthorpe.