Taine Basham made his Wales debut against Canada in the summer of 2021

URC: Dragons v Lions Venue: Rodney Parade, Newport Date: Saturday, 21 May Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Live on S4C. Match report and highlights on the BBC Sport website and app. Highlights and URC round-up Scrum V, Sunday 22, May 18:00 BST and later on demand .

Wales flanker Taine Basham returns to start as Dragons bid for a first home win of the United Rugby Championship (URC) season at the last attempt.

Dragons are without Wales forwards Leon Brown, Will Rowlands and ben Carter as they take on South African team Lions.

Basham takes over in a reshuffled back row from injured Harri Keddie with Ben Fry going to blind-side.

Josh Lewis takes over from injured Jack Dixon at centre with Huw Taylor and Joe Maksymiw a new lock pairing.

Dragons almost broke their home duck for 2021-22 last weekend, but were beaten 19-18 by arch-rivals Cardiff.

Lions have a new centre partnership in Matt More and Henco van Wyk with lock Reinhard Nothnagel leading the visitors, whose head coach Ivan van Rooyen says their selection has an "eye towards the future" in for their final game of the season.

Following his sending off for a dangerous challenge in defeat by Cardiff, lock Joe Davies has been banned, after mitigation, for three weeks so his season is over.

If he attends World Rugby's Coaching Intervention Programme, Davies' absence will be reduced by another week, but he cannot play until September.

Dragons will finish one place off the bottom of the URC after a season in which they have won just two games - both away from Rodney Parade. They have lost all three games played against South African opposition this campaign.

Lions, 11th in the table, are the only one of the four rainbow nation sides in the competition not competing to win the South Africa Shield in this final round of games.

Dragons boss Dean Ryan:

"It's a huge challenge facing any South African side.

"It's a slightly different test over here compared to in South Africa, but the model doesn't change drastically.

"We're expecting a physical contest up front, at scrum, drive and ball carrying. It will be interesting with them coming up for a one-off game.

"We want to finish positively for a whole host of reasons, none more so than some of those players are out there representing Dragons for a final time."

Lions head coach Ivan van Rooyen on their visit to Rodney Parade:

"As mentioned last week, it gives us an opportunity as a franchise to cast our eye towards the future, and we believe that this group will form part of that core.

"There'll be a few guys in the match 23 who will be relishing the opportunity to make a name for themselves against international opposition.

"In saying that, Dragons will be a tough outfit to play at a vibrant Rodney Parade. We've planned and trained well this week so the guys we'll be up for it come Saturday."

Dragons: Jordan Williams; Rio Dyer, Adam Warren, Josh Lewis, Jared Rosser; Will Reed, Gonzalo Bertranou; Aki Seiuli, Elliot Dee, Mesake Doge, Joe Maksymiw, Huw Taylor, Ben Fry, Taine Basham, Ollie Griffiths (capt)

Replacements: Taylor Davies, Lloyd Fairbrother, Chris Coleman, Max Williams, Lennon Greggains, Lewis Jones, Sam Davies, Ioan Davies.

Lions: Quan Horn; Stean Pienaar, Henco van Wyk, Matt More, Edwill van der Merwe; Jordan Hendrikse, Morne van den Berg; JP Smith, Jaco Visagie, Ruan Dreyer, Ruan Venter, Reinhard Nothnagel (capt), Sibusiso Sangweni,Vincent Tshituka, Francke Horn.

Replacements: PJ Botha, Sti Sithole, Asenathi Ntlabakanye, Ruben Schoeman, Jarod Cairns, Andre Warner, Manuel Rass, Tiaan Swanepoel.

Referee: Joy Neville (IRFU)

Assistant referees: Dewi Phillips & John Darcy (WRU)

TMO: Ian Davies (WRU)