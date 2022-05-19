Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Sebastian de Chaves played for Wasps earlier this season before a move to the USA

Newcastle Falcons have re-signed lock Sebastian de Chaves for the 2022-23 season on a two-year deal.

The 32-year-old is currently playing in the United States' Major League Rugby competition with Austin Gilgronis.

De Chaves, who won the Championship with Falcons in 2020, also represented London Irish and Wasps, and played in France's Top14 with Mont de Marsan.

"My first spell at Newcastle was very enjoyable. It was an awesome feeling to be back in the Premiership," he said.

De Chaves is the third signing in the last week for the Falcons - and fourth ahead of next season - following the arrivals of Ospreys fly-half Josh Thomas, Spain lock Josh Peters and stand-off Tian Schoeman from Bath.

"[The Premiership] is one of the best and most competitive leagues in the world," added the South African.

"I would like to think I bring some experience and set-piece expertise, but I also just want to help the squad in any way I can to help the team perform - and be a great team-mate on and off the field."