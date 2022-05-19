Ali Crossdale is back for Wasps' final home match of the season

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Coventry Building Society Arena Date: Friday, 20 May Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Wasps make one change for Friday's home match against Sale, with Ali Crossdale returning at full-back.

Jimmy Gopperth and Malakai Fekitoa will line up together in the centre for their final home match of the campaign, while Rob Miller is in the squad for a Premiership game for the first time.

Sale have Tom Curry and Arron Reed back in their line-up.

Reed is available again after suspension and replaces Simon Hammersley on the wing.

Crossdale scored twice on his debut against Bristol Bears in September, but since January his only appearances have come in the Premiership Rugby Cup.

Gopperth and Fekitoa are leaving Wasps at the end of the season to join Leicester and Munster respectively.

Both teams are in mid-table, with European places up for grabs, but Wasps have been in better form.

The Coventry-based side are unbeaten in their past four Premiership games and have won eight in a row at home in all competitions, whereas Sale have won just two of their past six league matches.

Wasps head coach Lee Blackett told BBC Coventry & Warwickshire:

"For us, eight on the bounce at home and there are players that are going to play their last home game for us - the last time they'll go into the dressing room.

"There is motivation in terms of that and also what the league table is going to look like and at least making sure we qualify for Europe.

"We just need to focus on this one game. Not even within the club have we been speaking too much about the top eight - that's not something that has been mentioned to the players.

"It's all about the process, how we're going to win this game, and just focusing on that rather than what we need across two games."

Wasps: West; Oghre, Alo, Launchbury (capt), Stooke; Shields, Willis, Barbeary, Robson, Atkinson, Bassett, Gopperth, Fekitoa, Hougaard, Crossdale.

Replacements: Frost, Hislop, Millar-Mills, Gaskell, Willis, Porter, Miller, Odogwu.

Sale: James; Roebuck, R du Preez, Tuilagi, Reed; MacGinty, De Klerk, Rodd, Van der Merwe, Schonert, J du Preez, 5. De Jager, Ross (capt), T Curry, D du Preez.

Replacements: Ashman, McIntyre, Oosthuizen, Wiese, B Curry, Warr, Van Rensburg, Hammersley.