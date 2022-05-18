Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Alapati Leiua's final game at Ashton Gate will be the 103rd in his five-year career at Bristol

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Ashton Gate Date: Friday, 20 May Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live score updates on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

Dave Attwood, John Afoa and Alapati Leiua will all play at Ashton Gate for the final time as Bristol make five changes for the visit of Exeter.

The trio, who have 262 appearances between them for the Bears, are leaving at the end of the season.

Exeter make four changes knowing they must win to keep their outside hopes of a play-off place alive.

Former England prop Harry Williams and experienced flanker Dave Ewers return to Exeter's pack.

Fly-half Joe Simmonds is recalled meaning Henry Slade moves to outside centre and Tom Hendrickson dropping to the bench while Josh Hodge comes in for Tom O'Flaherty on the wing.

Charles Piutau returns to the Bristol line-up at full-back while Luke Morahan comes in on the wing as Bristol aim to consolidate 10th place in the Premiership, a year after topping the table before losing a dramatic semi-final at home to Harlequins.

Exeter, who lost to Quins in last year's final at Twickenham, know they must win - ideally with a bonus point - to keep their hopes of making the top four alive.

The Chiefs need victories at Bristol and at home to Quins on the final day of the season and hope that Northampton and Gloucester drop points if they are to make the top four.

Rob Baxter's side last finished outside of the play-off places in 2015 and have reached every final since 2016.

Bristol director of rugby Pat Lam told BBC Radio Bristol:

"We get another opportunity to play in front of our fans, celebrate the guys who are leaving, and we're looking forward to it.

"It always means a lot more when you're playing games of significance.

"We know that Exeter are going to come full noise and if we can get the job done and beat them it's a big effort.

"When you're not involved in Europe it's stop-start, so everyone is keen to get back on the field."

Exeter director of rugby Rob Baxter told BBC Radio Devon:

"Where we are in the table is where we've deserved to be and our frustrations are of our own making.

"We've still got an opportunity, potentially, to have a very successful season.

"It's not completely in our hands, if the teams have us win their games there's not a lot we can do.

"But right here and now the way I look at it is we've got the opportunity to go after two wins that could potentially finish the season well for us and even if we don't get in the top four it would at least be a positive end to the season."

Brisol: Piutau; Morahan, O'Conor, Leiua, Fricker; Sheedy, Randall; Woolmore, Thacker, Afoa, Attwood, Joyce, Vui, Jeffries, Luatua (capt).

Replacements: Byrne, Benz-Salomon, Armstrong, Harding, D Thomas, Uren, Lloyd, Bates.

Exeter: Hogg; Woodburn, Slade, Whitten, Hodge, J Simmonds, S Maunder; Hepburn, Yeandle (capt), Williams, Gray, S Skinner, Ewers, Kirsten, Vermeulen.

Replacements: Innard, Kenny, Schickerling, Jenkins, Grondona, Townsend, H Skinner, Hendrickson.

Referee: Ian Tempest