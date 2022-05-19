Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Cooney replaces Nathan Doak in the Ulster team

United Rugby Championship: Ulster v Sharks Venue: Kingspan Stadium, Belfast Date: Friday, 20 May Kick-off: 19:35 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Two NI and the BBC iPlayer

Scrum-half John Cooney returns to the Ulster team as one of three changes for Friday's crucial United Rugby Championship match at home to Sharks.

Cooney replaces Nathan Doak while Tom O'Toole comes in at prop in place of Gareth Milasinovich and Alan O'Connor starts in the second row ahead of Kieran Treadwell, with the replaced trio all on the bench.

Captain Iain Henderson and centre Stuart McCloskey have both recovered from injuries to take their place in the starting line-up.

Cooney, will be one cap away from 100 Ulster appearances on as he is named to partner Billy Burns at out-half.

Ulster are in fifth place in the URC table going into the final weekend, just a point behind third-placed Sharks.

Both teams know that victory at Belfast's Kingspan Stadium on Friday night would guarantee them a home quarter-final in the inaugural URC competition.

Ulster have won one and lost one of their two URC matches since that crushing Champions Cup defeat over two legs by Toulouse last month.

Dan McFarland's men lost 24-17 at home to Munster before their 16-10 victory away to Edinburgh on 30 April.

Ulster: Lowry, Baloucoune, Hume, McCloskey, McIlroy, Burns, Cooney; Warwick, Herring, O'Toole, O'Connor, Henderson (Capt.), Rea, Timoney, Vermeulen.

Replacements: Andrew, O'Sullivan, Milasinovich, Treadwell, Rea, Doak, Moore, Lyttle.