Dublin's Aviva Stadium last hosted the Champions Cup final in 2013

Dublin's Aviva Stadium has been chosen to host the 2023 Heineken Champions Cup and EPCR Challenge Cup finals.

The two showpiece games of European club rugby will take place on Friday 19 May and Saturday 20 May next year.

It will be the fifth time that Dublin has hosted the Heineken Cup final but the first since 2013 when Toulon edged Clermont Auvergne 16-15 at the Aviva.

Leinster had beaten Stade Francais 34-13 in the Challenge Cup at the RDS Arena the previous day.

Dominic McKay, EPCR Chairman, said: "Following extensive discussions with all stakeholders, including the Aviva Stadium, Dublin City Council and the IRFU, we are delighted to be bringing the Heineken Champions Cup and EPCR Challenge Cup Finals back to Dublin next May.

"The ground has a strong association with EPCR, having staged three finals over the years, and we are very much looking forward to returning to Dublin."

The 2023 finals were originally scheduled to be staged at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, however, with the Premier League concluding later than usual due to the 2022 FIFA World Cup taking place in November and December, coupled with the impact of Rugby World Cup 2023 on the EPCR calendar, it was decided to select the Aviva Stadium as next season's host venue.

McKay added: "We are very happy to continue working with Tottenham Hotspur to stage our finals there soon. It is a sensational stadium with a burgeoning history of hosting rugby matches.

"In the meantime, it is exciting to be returning to a rugby heartland at the Aviva Stadium, and we look forward to welcoming fans, clubs, players and stakeholders to what promises to be an outstanding weekend in May next year."