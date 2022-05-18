Centre Mason Grady and wing Theo Cabango will line up together in the Cardiff back division

URC: Benetton v Cardiff Rugby Venue: Stadio Monigo, Treviso Date: Friday, 20 May Kick-off: 18.00 BST Coverage: Live on S4C. Updates on BBC Radio Wales. Match report and highlights on the BBC Sport website and app. Highlights and URC round-up Scrum V, Sunday 22, May 18:00 BST and later on demand .

Cardiff full-back Cameron Winnett makes his United Rugby Championship debut and Mason Grady makes his first start of the season in their final game of the season in Treviso on Friday.

Grady completes his recovery from injury while Winnett's debut came in the Heineken Champions Cup against Harlequins for then Covid-hit Cardiff.

They are in a youthful Cardiff back division alongside Wales half-backs Rhys Priestland and Lloyd Williams.

Flanker Ellis Jenkins leads Cardiff.

Open-side Jenkins and blind-side Shane Lewis-Hughes have been overlooked for Wales' summer tour to South Africa and they line up in a back-row completed by uncapped number eight James Ratti, who is in the mix to face the Springboks.

Cardiff have two backs in Wales coach Wayne Pivac's summer plans, but scrum-half Tomos Williams (wrist) and wing Josh Adams (knee) are unavailable through injury for the side's trip to Italy.

Winnett, 19, and Grady, 20, are among a back division who will he hoping to become established future Cardiff regulars.

Kristian Dacey comes in at hooker for Liam Belcher, who was sent off at Dragons last weekend.

The visitors go into the final weekend in 13th place in the United Rugby Championship (URC), just one place and two points above their opponents, giving the home side the chance to rise above them in the table.

Benetton ended a four-month winless run in URC last weekend with a home victory against Zebre. They have lost their last five home games against Welsh regions since beating the Dragons in 2019.

The Italian team have only Dragons and Zebre below them in the table, making them Italy's top performers in the 16-team, five-nation league.

Cardiff have won their last two Championship fixtures and have not won three in succession in the same season at this level since 2018-19.

Their win at Dragons last weekend was their first on the road in the competition this season.

Irish referee Eoghan Cross will be taking charge of his first game in the URC.

Benetton assistant coach Paul Gustard: "Friday will be an exciting match for us, the last one in front of our fans. It will also be the last for some players to leave and the last for other players to show off.

"It is a very important match and comes after the victory with the Zebre. Cardiff are a solid team and there will be a lot of energy to spend on the pitch, they move the ball a lot and we will have to explore their weaknesses to punish them."

Cardiff director of rugby Dai Young: "We were pleased to secure back-to-back wins last week and now we are determined to finish the season on a high with three.

"It has been a frustrating and very disrupted season but we now have the opportunity to sign off on a positive note and have something to build into next year with.

"Playing so many consecutive games has been a real challenge and a lot of players are battered and bruised so we have made a few more changes."

Benetton: Rhyno Smith; Edoardo Padovani, Ignacio Brex, Filippo Drago, Mattia Bellini; Tomas Albornoz, Callum Braley; Thomas Gallo, Giacomo Nicotera, Simone Ferrari, Irne Herbst, Federico Ruzza, Gionvanni Pettinelli, Michele Lamoro (capt), Lorenzo Cannone.

Replacements: Gianmarco Lucchesi, Ivan Nemer, Nahuel Tetaz, Niccolo Cannone, Toa Halafihi, Dewaldt Duvenage, Joaquin Riera, Leonardo Marin.

Cardiff: Cameron Winnett; Owen Lane, Mason Grady, Max Llewellyn, Theo Cabango; Rhys Priestland, Lloyd Williams; Rhys Carre, Kristian Dacey, Dmitri Arhip, Seb Davies, Matthew Screech, Shane Lewis-Hughes, Ellis Jenkins, James Ratti.

Replacements: Efan Daniel, Corey Domachowski, Dillon Lewis, Teddy Williams, Josh Turnbull, Ellis Bevan, Ben Thomas, Jason Harries.

Referee: Eoghan Cross (IRFU)

Assistant referees: Andrew Cole (IRFU) & Alberto Favaro (FIR)

TMO: Olly Hodges (IRFU)