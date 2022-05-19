Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Prop Gareth Thomas is one of 11 Ospreys players selected for Wales' summer tour of South Africa

United Rugby Championship: Ospreys v Bulls Venue: Swansea.com Stadium Date: Friday, 20 May Kick-off: 20:10 BST Coverage: Scrum V Live on BBC Two Wales, iPlayer and BBC Sport website ; Live commentary BBC Radio Wales . Match report and highlights on the BBC Sport website and app. Highlights and URC round-up Scrum V, Sunday 22, May 18:00 BST and later on demand .

Wales prop Gareth Thomas and wing Luke Morgan are included for Ospreys' final United Rugby Championship match of the season against Bulls.

Ospreys have made two changes with Morgan coming in for the injured Alex Cuthbert, while Nicky Smith drops down to the replacements bench.

Bulls will be captained by flanker Marcell Coetzee.

The South African side are led by former World Cup winning coach Jake White.

A bonus-point victory for Ospreys will guarantee them Champions Cup qualification next season and enable them to become the URC Welsh shield winners by finishing as the highest region.

That would be regardless of Scarlets' result against Stormers the following day, though neither Welsh side can make the top eight URC play-offs.

Ospreys have won their last three United Rugby Championship matches and have not won four in succession in the Championship for over 12 months.

Their only home defeat in the Championship this season was against Sharks in October and they have lost their last five fixtures against South African opponents.

Sixth placed Bulls go into the final round of games only three points behind Sharks and Stormers so could still win the South African shield.

Bulls have lost only one of their last eight URC matches but have won just twice outside of South Africa this campaign, at Cardiff and Zebre in February.

They have won all three matches they have played against Welsh regions this season.

Ospreys head coach Toby Booth: "The Bulls are very physical, very strong up front, a very collision and field position based side. They have a good kicking game and if you let their back three have it on their terms, in broken field, they are going to hurt you.

"We saw that against the Stormers, from our own personal experience, so we are expecting the same.

"The good thing for us is that we are at home, with a crowd, we haven't had to travel and this is on our terms, in that respect.

"It is going to be a massive arm wrestle and a massive challenge, but one we are really looking forward to."

Bulls director of rugby Jake White: "We have an important tour where we will face a dangerous Ospreys team in their own backyard. We are at a crucial stage of the competition - the business end of the round-robin stages and on the verge of the play-offs, with plenty to play for in terms of securing home quarter-final spots.

"Be that as it may, the focus is on playing well as a group this week and to start building good momentum going into the playoffs."

Ospreys: Michael Collins; Luke Morgan, George North, Owen Watkin, Keelan Giles; Gareth Anscombe, Rhys Webb (capt); Gareth Thomas, Dewi Lake, Tomas Francis, Adam Beard, Alun Wyn Jones, Will Griffiths, Jac Morgan, Morgan Morris.

Replacements: Sam Parry, Nicky Smith, Tom Botha, Bradley Davies, Dan Lydiate, Harri Morgan, Stephen Myler, Mat Protheroe

Bulls: Canan Moodie; David Kriel, Cornal Hendricks, Harold Vorster, Madosh Tambwe; Chris Smith, Zak Burger; Gerhard Steenekamp, Johan Grobbelaar, Mornay Smith, Walt Steenkamp, Ruan Nortje, Marcell Coetzee (capt), Cyle Brink, Elrigh Louw.

Replacements: Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Simphiwe Matanzima, Robert Hunt, Janko Swanepoel, Arno Botha; Embrose Papier, Juan Mostert, Stedman Gans.

Referee: Chris Busby (IRFU)

Assistant Referees: Ben Whitehouse & Jason Bessant (WRU)

TMO: Jon Mason (WRU)