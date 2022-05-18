Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Wales aiming to banish 'emotional scars' on South Africa trip, says Wayne Pivac

Wales head coach Wayne Pivac admits the Welsh rugby system is "flawed" and has urged people to work together to fix it.

Pivac's national side finished fifth in the Six Nations, a tournament which ended with a home defeat to Italy.

No region has finished in the top half of the United Rugby Championship (URC) or won a European match this season.

"We have to get to a stage where we are working together, an alignment," Pivac told the Scrum V podcast.

Pivac believes Wales can learn from events in Ireland.

"If you look at Ireland with the national team, the links with Leinster, Munster, Ulster, the skillsets required to play the games they want to play, the technical work they are doing, it's across the board," said Pivac.

"It's an easy step up for players to go from club to international - everybody is on the same page.

"We are pretty much operating in silos and have done for the eight years I have been in the country.

"We all know ultimately for the national team to have continued success and back that up, it is going to be that much easier if we are working together.

"The system is flawed at the moment, in my view. It is the way contracts are set up, who is contracting people, there are lots of things we can look at.

"The main thing is getting people in a room and saying what is best for Welsh rugby. It's going to take people getting around the table as we are doing.

"Everybody wants the best for Welsh rugby which is a successful national team which then makes successful club teams.

"The national team is the flagship and if it does well, that affects funding and helps everybody.

"Maybe I look at it too simplistically but if we all work together for the common good, we will get a better result."

A recent recommendation in an independent report commissioned for the Professional Rugby Board (PRB) suggested reducing Welsh professional sides from four to three.

That would reduce the player base the Wales coach would have to pick from but Pivac has not dismissed the prospect of fewer teams.

When asked whether cutting the player pool would hold Wales' back at international level, Pivac replied: "It depends on how you rate the player pool and how many players you think are capable of playing international rugby.

"Are we paying players that aren't really at that level? So there's a lot of factors to take into account.

"You could also say that if you reduce the number of teams, like Scotland, you might have a couple of competitive teams. There's an argument both ways."

More PRB meetings will be held over the coming weeks as Pivac prepares to take his 33-man Wales squad to face South Africa in a three-Test tour in July.

Pivac insists off-the-field matters will not affect the summer trip.

"I don't think whatever happens is going to affect what goes on the aeroplane," added Pivac.

"The players have got one more round of club rugby and will be focused on that this week and then the ones coming into camp will be focused on putting their best foot forward.

"Players in any country get excited when they get a national call up and I would expect that to be no different."