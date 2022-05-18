Wales aiming to banish 'emotional scars' on South Africa trip, says Wayne Pivac

Wales coach Wayne Pivac says he has had positive talks with Welsh Rugby Union chief executive Steve Phillips ahead of the South Africa summer tour.

Pivac led Wales to fifth place in the 2022 Six Nations, which included a home defeat against Italy.

He believes he has the backing through until next year's World Cup.

"My discussions I've had with Steve have been very positive and they've all been about preparing the side through to the World Cup," said Pivac.

"We had a good discussion around the Six Nations. We do a normal review internally, our reports go through, and then the powers that be have their discussions."

When asked whether he felt his job was on the line this summer, Pivac added: "As coaches all we worry about is the next game and camp and preparing as best we can.

"You can lose track of where you want to go. We've got to stick with the plan we've put in place through to the World Cup until someone tells us otherwise and at that stage that's what we're doing.

"We're preparing a team to go to South Africa which is part of our plan through to 2023.

"We never lose sight of the big picture that's around the corner, which is around 15-and-a-half months away."

Pivac admitted some of the coaching staff had been left emotionally scarred by the Italy defeat and hinted he would have done things differently with hindsight.

"What we did we believed would work in that we [would have] got some questions answered on certain players, more experience at Test level leading up to a World Cup, and still got the result and come third, and then we would have ticked a lot of boxes," added Pivac.

"For a blade of grass and one or two other things, it didn't work out that way, so what will we do going forward?

"I imagine when we play Italy next year in the Six Nations, we will be going as strong as we can."

Wales must now go from losing at home to Italy to taking on world champions South Africa in three away Tests.

"I understand that as well as everybody else does," said Pivac.

"What bigger challenge than South Africa in South Africa? History would suggest it's a tough place to go because we haven't won there.

"The flip side is if we take our squad out there, work hard, and get a result or two or three, that's going to be a huge positive.

"Hopefully it can take away some of the pain from the Six Nations."

Pivac was able to return to his native New Zealand after the Six Nations and also admitted he had been in touch with the Springboks coaching team after travelling to South Africa.

"I was fortunate for the first time in two and a bit years to go to New Zealand and catch up with some family I haven't seen for a long time," added Pivac.

"That takes your mind away from the game and you can reset and recharge the batteries.

"I've been fortunate in that I've been in South Africa for a week and caught up with the majority of the South African coaching team on our recce for the summer tour.

"We had an evening off when we met up as two coaching groups - a lot of countries do that. They are a good bunch of guys and we get on well.

"We had a great discussion on all things rugby and the pressures that come with it.

"Those boys have been under some pressure as well as they had three losses on the bounce with South Africa.

"We discussed those things and how we deal with them, and it's also nice to have time away from the game."

Pivac says the selected players will have to impress in South Africa if they want to feature in France.

"It's the first step and the last step, if you like," added Pivac.

"It's probably the last step for a few players to show they can compete on a regular basis at this level.

"It's probably the start of [a time when] we're not going to be tinkering too much with selection.

"We'll be looking to play our strongest side now through to the World Cup and we make no apologies for that."

Most of Wales' players will finish their seasons this weekend before a six-week break until the first Test in Pretoria on 2 July.

"We are looking at what we do in the training sessions because you simply can't go a long period of time without simulating a game and having that contact," added Pivac.

"With that contact element comes a risk. There's some discussions. Our under-20s are going to be going into a tournament, so they'll be around at the same time and we can do some light scenarios.

"That is on the table, and also whether or not we bring in an opposition. More likely it will be the simulation of games with the under-20s and potentially putting ourselves into two teams."