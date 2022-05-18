Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Huw Jones can play both full-back as well as his usual role in the midfield

Scotland centre Huw Jones will rejoin Glasgow for the start of next season after agreeing a multi-year contract with the Warriors.

The 28-year-old will join Danny Wilson's squad following a season with reigning English champions Harlequins.

Jones, who has 13 tries in 32 games for his country, said: "I'm really looking forward to going back to Glasgow.

"I'm excited to return and show how I've developed as a player, and to pull on the Glasgow Warriors jersey again."

He added: "I lived there for five years and I made a lot of friends and memories, and I'm looking forward to making more both on and off the field in the seasons ahead.

"There's a great core group of players at Glasgow that want to take the club forward and I'm really keen to be a part of that.

"I've gained a lot of valuable experience playing for Harlequins."

The versatile back initially arrived at Scotstoun in the summer of 2017 and is one appearance short of a half-century in Glasgow colours.

His first try for the club came in December 2017 against Edinburgh in the 1872 Cup first leg at Murrayfield and he crossed four times in 13 appearances during the 2020-21 campaign under the guidance of head coach Wilson.

Jones has scored seven tries in his 27 appearances for the London-based Premiership side and Wilson is delighted the Edinburgh-born back is returning.

"We're really excited to bring Huw back to the club," he said.

"Huw has shown for both Glasgow, and more recently for Harlequins, he is a real attacking presence at both 13 and 15."