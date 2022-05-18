Close menu

Sean Maitland: Scotland and Saracens winger signs one-year contract extension at Premiership club

Sean Maitland of Saracens is tackled by Stuart Hogg of Exeter Chiefs
Sean Maitland has scored 42 tries in six seasons at Saracens

Scotland international Sean Maitland has signed a one-year contract extension to stay with Saracens next season.

The 33-year-old has scored 42 tries since joining Sarries in 2016 from London Irish.

The New Zealand-born winger has won 53 caps for Scotland.

Maitland scored in both finals as Saracens won the Premiership and European Champions Cup double in 2018-19.

He has won two Premiership titles, two Champions Cups and the Championship in six seasons in north London and toured Australia with the British and Irish Lions in 2013.

"Saracens is a club that is very close to my heart and I am very excited to be here for another year," he told the club's websiteexternal-link.

"We have a special group here who I love being around and I truly believe we are on course to achieve our goals which is a huge motivation for all of us."

Saracens are second in the Premiership on 82 points with two games of the regular season remaining.

They need three points to guarantee a second-placed finish - and a home draw in the play-off semi-finals - and trail league leaders Leicester by four points.

They face Northampton at the StoneX Stadium on Saturday before taking on Gloucester in their final match, next month.

