Scotland international Sean Maitland has signed a one-year contract extension to stay with Saracens next season.

The 33-year-old has scored 42 tries since joining Sarries in 2016 from London Irish.

The New Zealand-born winger has won 53 caps for Scotland.

Maitland scored in both finals as Saracens won the Premiership and European Champions Cup double in 2018-19.

He has won two Premiership titles, two Champions Cups and the Championship in six seasons in north London and toured Australia with the British and Irish Lions in 2013.

"Saracens is a club that is very close to my heart and I am very excited to be here for another year," he told the club's website external-link .

"We have a special group here who I love being around and I truly believe we are on course to achieve our goals which is a huge motivation for all of us."

Saracens are second in the Premiership on 82 points with two games of the regular season remaining.

They need three points to guarantee a second-placed finish - and a home draw in the play-off semi-finals - and trail league leaders Leicester by four points.

They face Northampton at the StoneX Stadium on Saturday before taking on Gloucester in their final match, next month.