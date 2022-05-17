Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Centre Garyn Smith has played 111 matches over a seven-year period for Cardiff

Cardiff have confirmed centre Garyn Smith will leave at the end of the season.

Smith becomes the 12th player to leave the Arms Park at the end of the 2021-22 campaign.

Cardiff director of rugby Dai Young admitted he was unable to offer Smith a new contract.

"He is a great professional, who is eager to learn and always gives his absolute all," said Young.

"But with his contractual situation and the rebuilding process we are undertaking, we were unable to offer him a new deal.

"At 26, he still has a lot to come in his career, and we wish him all the very best for his next chapter wherever that may be."

Smith's most telling contribution came in the 2018 Challenge Cup success against Gloucester when he scored a try after coming on as a replacement and secured the late penalty that earned a 31-30 win.

"It will be difficult to leave the club at the end of the season, having come through the regional pathway and enjoyed so many years here," added Smith.

"I would like to thank everyone who helped me fulfil my dream of playing for my home professional team and all of my coaches, team-mates and the supporters at Cardiff Arms Park.

"I leave the club with some friends for life, memories made and plenty of gratitude for the opportunity I have had for the past seven years."