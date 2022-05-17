Close menu

Eddie Jones happy to work alongside successor at World Cup

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Unioncomments26

England being beaten by France in Paris
England were well beaten by 2023 Rugby World Cup hosts France in the final round of this year's Six Nations

England head coach Eddie Jones says he is happy to work alongside his successor at the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

The Rugby Football Union's preference is have an English coach ready to take over from Jones before the tournament begins in September next year.

Jones, 62, is set to leave the role at the end of England's campaign.

"If it's going to help English rugby post 2023, not a problem at all," Jones told Rugby Union Weekly about having his successor on board.

"I have said all along I am happy to work with the RFU in terms of who is going to take over from me. If that happens, then we will get on with it."

France's current head coach Fabien Galthie had a similar handover period. He joined the French set-up alongside Jacques Brunel in May 2019 before taking sole charge in the wake of France's quarter-final exit.

We're building a squad for the World Cup - Jones

World champions South Africa appointed from within when Jacques Nienaber stepped up to the head coach position after Rassie Erasmus moved into a director of rugby role in the wake of their World Cup win in Japan.

New Zealand similarly promoted Ian Foster after eight years serving as departing head coach Steve Hansen's assistant.

The RFU's preference for an English head coach has narrowed the field of contenders, with Leicester's Steve Borthwick, Exeter's Rob Baxter and current England forwards coach Richard Cockerill among the leading candidates.

RFU chief executive Bill Sweeney, who will lead the recruitment, is recovering after being admitted to hospital with a pulmonary embolism earlier this month.

England will play the Barbarians at Twickenham on 19 June before travelling to Australia for a three-Test series the following month.

Comments

Join the conversation

26 comments

  • Comment posted by waggleyerwallies, today at 21:34

    Smart money is on Baxter leading with borthwick coaching. Formidable pairing…

  • Comment posted by Joe, today at 21:34

    As long as the successor isn't Lee Blackett then all is good as he's the Premiership version of Jones

  • Comment posted by okokok, today at 21:34

    Surely you'd only want to shadow someone who's a winner. Why would the RFU want their new manager to shadow someone who hasn't delivered what they were employed to do. Shadow success and not failure.

  • Comment posted by joesurf, today at 21:33

    Why would any future coach want or need to shadow EJ!

  • Comment posted by maineroad8, today at 21:33

    "and the first thing I can teach you is passive-aggressive responses to dumb questions."

  • Comment posted by waggleyerwallies, today at 21:33

    Just imagine if England were to win the wc what it would be like for the next coach….NIGHTMARE!

  • Comment posted by Finkelstein, today at 21:32

    Eddie Jones happy to work alongside successor at World Cup....cant happen quick enough. Getting rid of Jones is a must. An absolute failure of a head coach and has won nothing of significance wit England.

  • Comment posted by Arch Stanton, today at 21:32

    I'm assuming he can then blame the Shadow when it all goes wrong . . . . again.

  • Comment posted by Caroline Fisher, today at 21:31

    FARREL AND LANCASTER

  • Comment posted by USS Liberty, today at 21:30

    The successor will have metaphorically big (but literally small) shoes to fill. Wee Eddie is very selfless, being willing to mentor his successor for the good of English rugby. Hopefully the successor will be able to succeed where wee Eddie failed and lead us English to our first RWC triumph.

    • Reply posted by Keeping it real 2021, today at 21:32

      Keeping it real 2021 replied:
      Your uniquely unfunny comedic mewlings continue then?

  • Comment posted by aaaaaaaaaa, today at 21:30

    Sterling job by EJ, but things move on - onwards and upwards!

    Thanks Sir Eddie!

  • Comment posted by vern, today at 21:30

    It would be a small shadow, however I can’t see eddie being overly helpful. Nothing about his ability to work with a support team suggests it would be a beneficial relationship to the incoming replacement

  • Comment posted by JohnnyB71, today at 21:29

    I’m really not sure that shadowing an underachiever is what we need. Would love Baxter or Cockers’ passion and aggression but the latter may be too ‘marmite’.

  • Comment posted by The voice of cheese, today at 21:29

    Not sure what shadowing Jones would teach anyone, he does not seem to know very much about anything Rugby from everything I've seen...

    • Reply posted by twinprime, today at 21:34

      twinprime replied:
      He knows more about rugby union than every single poster on here combined. That is a fact.

  • Comment posted by TheGreatMc, today at 21:29

    Eddie is the Greatest and Most talented coach England ever had..... The disrespect he's getting is unreal, you lot must build him a statue when he leaves. He'd already have a statue outside Twienhem if he wasnt Japanese !

    • Reply posted by Nicola Quinn, today at 21:31

      Nicola Quinn replied:
      ?

  • Comment posted by perfidiousalbion, today at 21:27

    Has to be Borthwick IMHO. Would have him involved anyway. Maybe Deano will
    go back to Leicester

  • Comment posted by spaniel2, today at 21:26

    What a joke ! Is he looking for inspiration rather than the miserable slop his side’s normally churn out?

  • Comment posted by Doc Daneeka, today at 21:26

    Rob Baxter would be my choice, though I'd be sad to see him leave my local club.

  • Comment posted by bagginsbear, today at 21:24

    I think most of us would prefer your successor to just take over Eddie. I think Borthwick still has club stuff to do, Baxter is too loyal to Exeter, Cockers did a good job at tigers, so my money’s on him.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Featured