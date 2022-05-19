Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Rob Evans scores against Dragons for Scarlets in April 2022

Wales prop Rob Evans has signed a deal with the Dragons after being released by Scarlets.

Evans, 30, will leave the Llanelli-based region at the end of the season to link up with Dean Ryan's side.

"I'm happy to be joining and excited to get going next year," said Evans.

"It feels like the right time for a change and, with the other signings and what Dean wants to build here, it will be brilliant and I'm looking forward to it."

Evans has made 156 appearances for Scarlets where he was a key member of the 2017 league winning side.

"I love playing at Rodney Parade and the fans are really loud and intimidating," he added.

"I'm looking forward to being a part of it and having them on my side."

Evans made his international debut against Ireland in 2015 and has gone on to earn 39 caps for his country, including starting in four games in the 2019 Grand Slam campaign.

He is the second Wales prop to link up with Dragons next season with Rhodri Jones who is joining from Ospreys.

They will be joined by fellow new recruits Highlander back Sio Tomkinson, Bath centre Max Clark, Ulster hooker Brad Roberts, London Irish lock George Nott, Exeter forward Sean Lonsdale, Clermont Auvergne fly-half JJ Hanrahan and Scarlets back Angus O'Brien.

"We're delighted to be welcoming a player of Rob's calibre to Dragons and excited about the impact he can make with us," said Dragons director of rugby Ryan said.

"Rob is highly driven and motivated to help us move forward as a squad.

"He also still has big international ambitions with Wales that he wants to achieve as a Dragon."

Loose-head props Greg Bateman and Aki Seiuli are both out of contract this summer with their futures to be revealed in the coming days, while Josh Reynolds is signed up for next season.