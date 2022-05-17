Harri Deaves: Open-side signs first Ospreys deal
Flanker Harri Deaves has signed his first professional Ospreys deal after graduating from their academy.
The 20-year-old open-side's two-year deal is a reward for his impressive senior appearances this season.
He also shone for Wales Under-20s in their Six Nations campaign.
Deaves has Wales flankers Jac Morgan and currently injured Justin Tipuric as Ospreys rivals and said: "I know I have to take every opportunity that comes my way."
Ospreys head coach Toby Booth said: "Everyone is aware of how important it is to us to produce our own talent. Harri is certainly a big part of that commitment going forward and has certainly impressed when he has played."
Deaves added: "Toby has really backed me, shown he trusts me and has confidence in me to do a job for the team.
"He has shown your age doesn't matter and he will give you an opportunity if you impress enough in training."