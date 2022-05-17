Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Harri Deaves scored a debut Ospreys try against Sale Sharks in the Heineken Champions Cup - one of six senior appearances in 2021-22

Flanker Harri Deaves has signed his first professional Ospreys deal after graduating from their academy.

The 20-year-old open-side's two-year deal is a reward for his impressive senior appearances this season.

He also shone for Wales Under-20s in their Six Nations campaign.

Deaves has Wales flankers Jac Morgan and currently injured Justin Tipuric as Ospreys rivals and said: "I know I have to take every opportunity that comes my way."

Ospreys head coach Toby Booth said: "Everyone is aware of how important it is to us to produce our own talent. Harri is certainly a big part of that commitment going forward and has certainly impressed when he has played."

Deaves added: "Toby has really backed me, shown he trusts me and has confidence in me to do a job for the team.

"He has shown your age doesn't matter and he will give you an opportunity if you impress enough in training."