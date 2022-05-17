Close menu

Henry Arundell: England call London Irish flier into Australia tour training squad

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Unioncomments59

Henry Arundell on the way to scoring a spectacular try for England Under-20s
Arundell was one of England's best performers in an under-20 Six Nations campaign that ended in a third-place finish

London Irish's teenage full-back Henry Arundell is included in a 36-strong England training squad to prepare for July's Test series against Australia.

The 19-year-old only made his Premiership debut in February but has scored 11 tries in 15 matches for Irish and England Under-20s this season.

Arundell's club team-mate Will Joseph, the younger brother of former England centre Jonathan, is also called up.

Owen Farrell, who missed the Six Nations with an ankle injury, is back.

Leicester-bound Bath winger Anthony Watson also returns after an injury lay-off, while Saracens prop Mako Vunipola is recalled after falling out of favour and flanker Jack Willis, who suffered a serious knee injury against Italy in February 2021, is rewarded for his good form with Wasps.

Mako Vunipola
Vunipola, 31, made his last Test appearance as part of the British and Irish Lions side that lost to South Africa last summer

Leicester's Jack van Poortvliet, 20, is another player to make the step up from England's age-grade sides as he features alongside Harry Randall and Alex Mitchell as scrum-half options for head coach Eddie Jones.

Ben Youngs, along with the experienced trio of Henry Slade, Joe Marler and Jamie George, are rested.

Sale centre Manu Tuilagi and Bath wing Joe Cokanasiga, both powerful backline runners, are included.

The training camp will run from Sunday to Tuesday as England prepare for a meeting with the Barbarians on 19 June followed by Tests against the Wallabies in Perth, Brisbane and Sydney on successive weekends, beginning on 2 July.

"We'll focus on how we want to play, how we want to be as a team off the field and continue to develop the squad cohesiveness and behaviours," said Jones.

"It is also 16 months to the World Cup and every minute counts. We want a hard-working and enjoyable environment for the players and to make sure we are all on the same page.

"We want to take a look at some younger players and prepare a base camp for the Barbarians game, particularly as we will be without the Premiership finalists, and also give some senior players a rest as we get to a crucial part of the season."

Irish trio promoted into limelight

Adding more pace to England's attack is one of the priorities in the team's development and a series of scorching scores, included a sensational length-of-the-pitch solo effort against Toulon earlier this month, have marked out Arundell for inclusion.

He also qualifies for Scotland and Wales and will do so until he makes a Test appearance for England.

Joseph, also 19, is an outside centre following in the footsteps of brother and Bath star Jonathan, who made the last of his own England appearance against Wales in November 2020.

Flanker Tom Pearson is the third uncapped Irish player to make the cut. The 22-year-old is the latest talent to emerge from Cardiff Metropolitan University, after Harlequins pair Alex Dombrandt and Luke Northmore.

England achieved their first-ever series win down under on their last visit in 2016 and beat Australia at Twickenham in November.

However, a disappointing Six Nations campaign, that featured three defeats from five matches, has left Jones and his side hunting fresh momentum.

England training squad

Forwards

Alfie Barbeary (Wasps), Jamie Blamire (Newcastle Falcons), Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers), Tom Curry (Sale Sharks), Nic Dolly (Leicester Tigers), Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins), Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby), Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers), Joe Heyes (Leicester Tigers), Maro Itoje (Saracens), Joe Launchbury (Wasps), Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints), Lewis Ludlam (Northampton Saints), George McGuigan (Newcastle Falcons), Tom Pearson (London Irish), Bevan Rodd (Sale Sharks), Will Stuart (Bath Rugby), Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby), Mako Vunipola (Saracens), Jack Willis (Wasps)

Backs

Henry Arundell (London Irish), Orlando Bailey (Bath Rugby), Joe Cokanasiga (Bath Rugby), Fraser Dingwall (Northampton Saints), Owen Farrell (Saracens), Tommy Freeman (Northampton Saints), George Furbank (Northampton Saints), Will Joseph (London Irish), Louis Lynagh (Harlequins), Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints), Harry Randall (Bristol Bears), Marcus Smith (Harlequins), Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers), Manu Tuilagi (Sale Sharks), Jack van Poortvliet (Leicester Tigers), Anthony Watson (Bath Rugby)

Comments

Join the conversation

59 comments

  • Comment posted by carol brown, today at 11:15

    There’s always players that you feel should be in the squad that aren’t. Glad to see McGuigan in, someone slightly older but arguably the best English hooker of the past year or two. Areas I’m particularly looking out for are TH prop, 2nd row, 9, 12 + wing. Shame not to see the likes of Collier and Ribbans rewarded. Would also like to see Radwan nurtured as his speed/acceleration is unplayable.

  • Comment posted by abd1, today at 11:15

    McGuigan's recognition is long overdue. There's a reason he plays 60-70 mins week in week out and Blamire the rest.

  • Comment posted by First name, today at 11:14

    Ewels is easily the best second row in the prem.

    • Reply posted by 931035, today at 11:19

      931035 replied:
      That's a shoo-in for the most downvoted comment, assuming enough people are gullible enough to take you seriously!

  • Comment posted by kraken, today at 11:12

    London Irish should be sued under the trade description act. They have 8 Irish players ,20 English players, the rest of the squad of 23 are New Zealanders, South Africans Argentinians, and their academy of 16 contains 14 Englishmen. Not doing much for Irish rugby

    • Reply posted by EdwardLongshanks, today at 11:17

      EdwardLongshanks replied:
      'Not doing much for Irish rugby'. Nor should they. Despite the name they play in the English premiership. The only place they should be developing talent for is England. And they do. If someone wants to play for Ireland, Leinster is the place to do that.

  • Comment posted by TimandJess, today at 11:12

    Henry Arundel is certainly very able and exceptionally quick; I have enjoyed seeing his tries. As the Border Regt sgt who used to come to the CCF and drill us was wont to say: 'like greased shite'

  • Comment posted by ferney61, today at 11:09

    Unbelievable that Gloucester are competing for a top 4 place yet not one of their players is considered suitable to represent England!! Come on Eddie, you just add to the chance of further below average results

  • Comment posted by Bramley, today at 11:04

    So Gloucester 64 Bath 0 equates to 6 Bath players in the squad, and none from Kingsholm...

    Beaten Saints twice recently, looks like they have 6 too....

    It's a joke.

    • Reply posted by EdwardLongshanks, today at 11:08

      EdwardLongshanks replied:
      That does look odd. Who in particular from Gloucester should be in the squad?

  • Comment posted by waggleyerwallies, today at 11:03

    Calm down guys….it’s only a training squad. Travelling squad will look significantly different. Looks like a few people still don’t get eddies M.O.!

    • Reply posted by Mad World, today at 11:20

      Mad World replied:
      Yes, any players showing individual flair will be dropped like a stone!

  • Comment posted by Steve Cider, today at 11:02

    Steward, Lynagh & Arundell as a back three would be worth watching but truth is there is no chance of that.

  • Comment posted by Graychris, today at 11:00

    What’s new?- not a Gloucester player in the squad.

  • Comment posted by hertsboy, today at 11:00

    3 Saracens players and 6 Bath. I must be looking at the premiership table upside down.

    • Reply posted by 2 cents, today at 11:12

      2 cents replied:
      Training squad is for the Babas game, which is day after Prem Final, not for the Oz tour. Brought in 2 Sarries missing in 6N plus Maro

  • Comment posted by Ade, today at 10:56

    Odogwu?

    • Reply posted by 2 cents, today at 11:05

      2 cents replied:
      Already damaged by Eddie, needs new young talent to screw up

  • Comment posted by Tiger Feet, today at 10:49

    6 Bath players?

    • Reply posted by Guy Fawkes, today at 10:55

      Guy Fawkes replied:
      I'm a Bath season ticket holder, and even I am surprised.

      Then again, on paper, we should be challenging at the top.

      It's just that for some inexplicable reason every Bath player seems to have a different brain for each limb this year.

      Stuart Hooper must have pics of Bruce Craig hanging out the back of a goat.

      Which goes to show Eddie can't really be picking on form for at least 4 of those.

  • Comment posted by Makadag, today at 10:48

    + is that Youngs isn't included; - is that Furbank & Ewels are included !!

  • Comment posted by Blimmer, today at 10:47

    George McGuigan, about time. Watch this space

  • Comment posted by Blimmer, today at 10:45

    I haven't seen Joseph but Arundel is an outstanding talent. We all new that Farrell would be brought back into the fold, like it or not. But, to date and lets face it he has been out for a long time he has simply gone through the motions and his tackling is pretty upright leading me to think his technique has not improved. A lot of work to do to replace Smith. But it's Eddie that's the worry.

  • Comment posted by mrcollins, today at 10:44

    Pleased their McGuigan is getting a look. Nothing against Blamire or Dolly, but I’d be much more comfortable going into a RWC if they’ve got three seasoned, battle-tested hookers in the squad.

  • Comment posted by TV, today at 10:43

    A great collection of players.... Unfortunately you know Eddie will be playing his usual of Youngs, Farrell,Tuilagi etc on the tour and everybody else will be sent home. What a waste of talent

    • Reply posted by cal, today at 10:47

      cal replied:
      Lol Ben Youngs is rested😂

  • Comment posted by badwolf, today at 10:43

    6 comments already and still no slagging Farrell off , I'm shocked

    • Reply posted by mynd views, today at 10:47

      mynd views replied:
      What’s Farrell in the squad for?

  • Comment posted by we have a wolf, today at 10:40

    How long before he breaks Manu again?

    • Reply posted by Charlie, today at 10:45

      Charlie replied:
      Really shouldn't be in there. What's the stat? Had 33 caps out of a possible 78 because of injuries? Around those numbers.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport