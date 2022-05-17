Close menu

Henry Arundell: England call London Irish flier into Australia tour training squad

Henry Arundell

London Irish's teenage full-back Henry Arundell is included in a 36-strong England training squad to prepare for July's Test series against Australia.

The 19-year-old only made his Premiership debut in February but has scored 11 tries in 15 matches for Irish and England Under-20s this season.

Arundell's club team-mate Will Joseph, the younger brother of former England centre Jonathan, is also called up.

Owen Farrell, who missed the Six Nations with an ankle injury, is back.

Leicester-bound Bath winger Anthony Watson also returns after an injury lay-off, while Saracens prop Mako Vunipola is recalled after falling out of favour and flanker Jack Willis, who suffered a serious knee injury against Italy in February 2021, is rewarded for his good form with Wasps.

Leicester's Jack van Poortvliet, 20, is another player to make the step up from England's age-grade sides as he features alongside Harry Randall and Alex Mitchell as scrum-half options for head coach Eddie Jones.

Ben Youngs, along with the experienced trio of Henry Slade, Joe Marler and Jamie George, are rested.

Adding more pace to England's attack is one of the priorities in the team's development and a series of scorching scores, included a sensational length-of-the-pitch solo effort against Toulon earlier this month, have marked out Arundell for inclusion.

The training camp will run from Sunday to Tuesday as England start preparations for the series against the Wallabies which will comprise Tests in Perth, Brisbane and Sydney on successive weekends, beginning on 2 July.

England achieved their first-ever series win down under on their last visit in 2016 and beat Australia at Twickenham in November.

However, a disappointing Six Nations campaign, that featured three defeats from five matches, has left Jones and his side hunting fresh momentum.

England training squad

Forwards

Alfie Barbeary (Wasps), Jamie Blamire (Newcastle Falcons), Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers), Tom Curry (Sale Sharks), Nic Dolly (Leicester Tigers), Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins), Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby), Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers), Joe Heyes (Leicester Tigers), Maro Itoje (Saracens), Joe Launchbury (Wasps), Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints), Lewis Ludlam (Northampton Saints), George McGuigan (Newcastle Falcons), Tom Pearson (London Irish), Bevan Rodd (Sale Sharks), Will Stuart (Bath Rugby), Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby), Mako Vunipola (Saracens), Jack Willis (Wasps)

Backs

Henry Arundell (London Irish), Orlando Bailey (Bath Rugby), Joe Cokanasiga (Bath Rugby), Fraser Dingwall (Northampton Saints), Owen Farrell (Saracens), Tommy Freeman (Northampton Saints), George Furbank (Northampton Saints), Will Joseph (London Irish), Louis Lynagh (Harlequins), Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints), Harry Randall (Bristol Bears), Marcus Smith (Harlequins), Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers), Manu Tuilagi (Sale Sharks), Jack van Poortvliet (Leicester Tigers), Anthony Watson (Bath Rugby)

Comments

Join the conversation

20 comments

  • Comment posted by Tiger Feet, today at 10:49

    6 Bath players?

  • Comment posted by Makadag, today at 10:48

    + is that Youngs isn't included; - is that Furbank & Ewels are included !!

  • Comment posted by Blimmer, today at 10:47

    George McGuigan, about time. Watch this space

  • Comment posted by Blimmer, today at 10:45

    I haven't seen Joseph but Arundel is an outstanding talent. We all new that Farrell would be brought back into the fold, like it or not. But, to date and lets face it he has been out for a long time he has simply gone through the motions and his tackling is pretty upright leading me to think his technique has not improved. A lot of work to do to replace Smith. But it's Eddie that's the worry.

  • Comment posted by mrcollins, today at 10:44

    Pleased their McGuigan is getting a look. Nothing against Blamire or Dolly, but I’d be much more comfortable going into a RWC if they’ve got three seasoned, battle-tested hookers in the squad.

  • Comment posted by TV, today at 10:43

    A great collection of players.... Unfortunately you know Eddie will be playing his usual of Youngs, Farrell,Tuilagi etc on the tour and everybody else will be sent home. What a waste of talent

    • Reply posted by cal, today at 10:47

      cal replied:
      Lol Ben Youngs is rested😂

  • Comment posted by badwolf, today at 10:43

    6 comments already and still no slagging Farrell off , I'm shocked

    • Reply posted by mynd views, today at 10:47

      mynd views replied:
      What’s Farrell in the squad for?

  • Comment posted by we have a wolf, today at 10:40

    How long before he breaks Manu again?

    • Reply posted by Charlie, today at 10:45

      Charlie replied:
      Really shouldn't be in there. What's the stat? Had 33 caps out of a possible 78 because of injuries? Around those numbers.

  • Comment posted by WPL, today at 10:40

    All good for the future.

  • Comment posted by The Academy, today at 10:39

    Interesting squad. Great to see Willis back after is horrendous injury. Big chance for van Poorvliet, Cokanasiga and Lynagh to lay down markers. Also, Arundell and Barbeary are going to be stars.

  • Comment posted by 2 cents, today at 10:38

    Charlie Ewels still sucks... and is never going to make it as an international lock

    • Reply posted by Cupcake, today at 10:44

      Cupcake replied:
      He's not world class, but other than his red card I thought he had a decent 6N. Alas we no longer have the depth we used to in the second row. I can't think of any young locks getting lots of hype at present, but good to see Ollie Chessum in the squad again.

  • Comment posted by shimmieandshake, today at 10:37

    Both delightful and nerve-wracking as a London Irish fan. Great that Arundell and Joseph are being recognised and will experience the England standard, but also terrified that Eddie will ruin them. Fingers crossed.

    • Reply posted by Jack, today at 10:45

      Jack replied:
      One thing it’s almost impossible to ruin is raw pace - given Steward has been on fine form and Eddie’s days are numbered anyway, at this point I think this is more exposure to the atmosphere for Arundell, which can only be a good thing as he’s clearly a nailed on England player of the next WC cycle.

  • Comment posted by Pholmes, today at 10:33

    A nice training squad, good mix of youth and experience.

    Although he has only just made his return I would've liked to see Ollie Lawrence in to compete for the 13 top from Manu.

    • Reply posted by Jack, today at 10:47

      Jack replied:
      Honestly, and I say this as a Worcester fan, I don’t think Ollie Lawrence is international standard. Immediately it’s been noticeable in the Test appearances he’s made to date that he doesn’t have the penetration against top class midfields that he can sometimes get in the Premiership (I also think he’d gone off the boil a bit for us anyway, even before the injury). He’s definitely not Manu.

