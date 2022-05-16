Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Luke Morahan has scored three tries for Bristol in this season's Premiership

Australian back Luke Morahan and back row Dan Thomas are among 16 players to agree new contracts with Bristol Bears for the 2022-23 Premiership season.

Morahan, 32, has made 96 appearances for the club since joining them from Super Rugby side Western Force in 2017.

Thomas, 29, moved to Bristol from Gloucester in the same year and has played 108 games for the club.

"We've always talked about bringing a core group through as we progress," said director of rugby Pat Lam.

Full-back Piers O'Conor, who like Thomas has made more than 100 appearances, and Fijian wing Siva Naulago - who switched codes to union from Hull FC in 2020 - have also extended their stays with the club.

And the list also includes Jake Heenan, Harry Thacker, Bryan Byrne, Jake Kerr, Max Lahiff, Jake Armstrong, Yann Thomas, plus academy graduates John Hawkins, James Dun, Will Capon, Sam Jeffries and Charlie Powell.

"We're pleased to see a talented and experienced group of guys commit to the Bears, the majority of whom have been with us since the beginning of our journey," added Lam.

"That world class talent is blended with homegrown talent who are making the step up - we've seen that in the way that the young players have made their mark during the current campaign."

The Bears are currently 10th in the Premiership table and are at home to Exeter Chiefs on Friday.

Their final game of the season will be away to Sale Sharks on 4 June.