Will Boyde joined Cardiff from Scarlets in 2019

Back row Will Boyde will leave Cardiff Rugby at the end of the season.

The 27-year-old joined the Blue and Blacks from Scarlets in 2019 and has made 32 first-team appearances.

Cardiff say it has now been mutually agreed that he will be released from the remainder of his contract.

"I would like to thank everyone at Cardiff for the last three years. I have enjoyed my time at the Arms Park, made some great friends and will always be grateful," Boyde said.

Boyde made 83 appearances, won the Pro14 title and captained Scarlets on a regular basis before making his switch to the Arms Park.

He quickly established himself as first-team regular but spent the majority of last season on the sidelines with an eye injury, which threatened his career.