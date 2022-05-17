Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

By Chris Peddy BBC Sport at the Brentford Community Stadium

Matt Kvesic scored Worcester's first try of the match

Premiership Rugby Cup London Irish: (16) 25 Tries: White Con: Jackson Pens: Jackson 6 Worcester: (18) 25 Tries: Kvesic, Humphreys, Hatherell Cons: Smith 2 Pens: Smith 2

Worcester won a dramatic Premiership Rugby Cup final on tries scored after extra-time against London Irish.

Kyle Hatherell's last-gasp try after the clock had passed 80 minutes sent the match into an extra 20 minutes after Irish had looked set to win the trophy.

Paddy Jackson kicked 20 points with a perfect seven kicks before missing four penalty chances, including three in extra-time.

Neither side managed to add to their totals in extra-time, winning Worcester their first ever top-flight trophy with their three tries to Irish's one.

Line-ups

London Irish: Arundell; Cinti, Joseph, Van Rensburg, Hassell-Collins; Jackson, White; Gigena, Willemse, M van der Merwe; Munga, Simmons, Rogerson (capt), Gonzalez; Tuisue.

Replacements: Cornish, Goodrick-Clarke, Parker, Mafi, Donnell, Englefield, Rona, Loader.

Worcester Warriors: Shillcock; Humphreys, Venter, Beck, D van der Merwe; Smith, Simpson; Waller, Annett, Judge; Batley, G Kitchener, Hatherell, Kvesic; Hill (capt).

Replacements: Miller, Sutherland, McCallum, A Kitchener, Lewis, Chudley, Lawrence, Hearle.

Referee: Wayne Barnes