Prop Rob Evans has scored four tries this season including an effort against Dragons in April 2022 in the United Rugby Championship

Scarlets have announced Wales prop Rob Evans will be released and leaves the region at the end of the season.

Evans and centre Steff Hughes have been named among the region's departures alongside Tyler Morgan, Marc Jones, Tom Phillips and Tomi Lewis.

It had already been announced Liam Williams and Angus O'Brien are joining Cardiff and Dragons.

Flanker James Davies has retired because of concussion as nine players leave Scarlets.

Evans, 30, has made 156 appearances since joining Scarlets in 2011 and played a pivotal part in the Pro12 league winning side in 2017.

He has not been a first-choice in the 2021-22 season with Steffan Thomas rising through the ranks alongside Wales and British and Irish Lions prop Wyn Jones.

Evans was a cornerstone of Wales' 2019 Grand Slam success in an international career of 39 caps.

Hughes made 104 appearances in nine years at Scarlets, but has only been involved in three competitive games this season with internationals Scott Williams, Jonathan Davies and Johnny Williams ahead of him in the pecking order.

"I'd like to thank all these players for everything they have given to Scarlets," said Scarlets head coach Dwayne Peel.

"Boys like Rob, Steff, Cubby (James Davies) and Liam have played more than a century of games for the club and they will be fondly remembered by everyone here, staff, team-mates and supporters.

"They can be extremely proud of what they have achieved and I am sure they will have great memories of representing the Scarlets over the years.

"Every season players move on and we always respect the decisions that are made.

"With a reduced playing budget, we have had to cut our squad for next season and that has meant we have had some difficult decisions to make.

"The players have continued to give their full commitment, as they have always done, and I'm sure our supporters will give them the reception they all deserve at our final game against the Stormers on Saturday."