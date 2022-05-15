Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Cornwall will hope to repeat their win in the 2019 County Championship

Cornwall boss Graham Dawe said his side must not take anything for granted after thrashing Hampshire 78-12 in their County Championship opener.

The 11-try win was reigning champions Cornwall's first game since 2019 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Matt Shepherd scored four tries while James Ducker scored two as Fraser Honey made all but one of his conversions.

Cornwall will travel to long-time rivals Hertfordshire next week as they aim to return to Twickenham.

"We've leant a lot, especially in the tackle area that might bode well for next weekend," Dawe told BBC Radio Cornwall.

"But away from home, in Hertfordshire, probably our biggest rivals for the last 10 years in the Southern division, you can't take anything for granted."

Cornwall led 31-10 at half-time having secured a four-try bonus point before the break before going on to register a big score in the first game since the death of long-serving former coach Dave 'Benji' Thomas in February.

"The guys came together really well this week and they were very determined to put on a show," added former England hooker Dawe.

"It was a good balanced game; they made life difficult for us for the first 20 minutes, quite a few penalties went against us.

"But we stayed in the fight, we believed that if we defended and kept chopping and kept our shape that we'd turn them over - and we did."