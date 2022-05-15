Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Exeter finished the season in second place, a year after ending their first campaign 10 points off the play-offs in sixth

Exeter head coach Susie Appleby has praised the resilience of her side as they overcame a four-point half-time deficit to beat Bristol 29-26 and secure a home Premier 15s semi-final.

The win ensured a second-placed finish in just the second season of top flight rugby for the Chiefs women.

They will host Bristol in Sunday's play-off tie at Sandy Park.

"The thing about our squad is they never let their heads go down," Appleby told BBC Radio Devon.

"There's no shouting and bawling, we knew we needed to improve and we went back out into that second half and did that.

"There's lots to work on and an exciting semi-final to look forward to."

Should Exeter progress to the final, they will face either reigning champions Harlequins or table-toppers Saracens in the final.

Exeter defeated Saracens by a record 54-12 last week and have twice beat Quins in the league this season.

"It's huge for the club and everyone that's been involved with the club in the last two years," added Appleby.

"I'm very, very pleased. A bit disappointed with the performance, it was a very odd game, but we'll take the end result and the fact that we're going to get to play at home again next Sunday is just absolutely huge."