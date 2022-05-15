Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Elton Jantjies plays for Japanese side NTT Red Hurricanes at club level

Rugby World Cup-winning South Africa fly-half Elton Jantjies was arrested at an airport in Johannesburg on Sunday for allegedly causing "malicious damage to property" on a flight from Dubai.

Jantjies, 31, was detained at OR Tambo International Airport and later released on 1,000 rand (£51) bail.

He is expected to appear at a magistrates' court on Monday.

Jantjies' agent said his client was alleged to have damaged a light on board the plane.

"We believe that the incident has been unnecessarily heightened," added James Adams in a statement. external-link

"Our client, however, remains compliant with the investigation process and will address the matter with the seriousness it beckons."

Jantjies, who has played 41 times for the Springboks and was part of the 2019 World Cup-winning squad, had been on holiday in Turkey with his family, who are still there, before flying home via Dubai.

Colonel Athlenda Mathe, spokesperson for the South African Police Service, said: "The SAPS can confirm that the 31-year-old man who was arrested at the OR Tambo International Airport for malicious damage to property has been released on bail."