Jonathan Danty carries hard for La Rochelle against Racing 92

Heineken Champions Cup: Racing 92 v La Rochelle Racing 92 (10) 13 Try: Vakatawa Con: Le Garrec Pen: Le Garrec 2 La Rochelle (8) 20 Try: Alldritt, penalty, West Pen: West

Ihaia West scored a late try to end Racing 92 resistance and seal La Rochelle's place in a second Champions Cup final in as many years.

A Nolann Le Garrec penalty and a Virimi Vakatawa try saw Racing take the lead but Gregory Alldritt powered over to reduce the deficit before half-time.

Racing's Camille Chat and Cedate Gomes Sa were sin-binned after the break as La Rochelle were awarded a penalty try.

Leading by two points, La Rochelle sealed victory as West scored late on.

The La Rochelle fly-half had earlier missed three kicks but received the final pass to dive over and close out the game with the clock in the red.

Ronan O'Gara's side, who were beaten by Toulouse in their debut Champions Cup final at Twickenham last season, will face Leinster in Marseille on 28 May.

Ill-discipline costs Racing in all-French affair

The sun was shining at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis in Lens, as hosts Racing had to relocate with their La Defense Arena occupied with a music concert in Paris.

In warm conditions, the game was far from the exciting free-flowing rugby which was anticipated between these two French rivals.

Le Garrec nudged three-time runners up Racing in front, before France centre Vakatawa showed his international experience to step back against the traffic and ground the ball for the opening try.

West missed what seemed a simple penalty and the visitors were slow out of the blocks but eventually France number eight Alldritt drove over Le Garrec in a physical mismatch to reduce the deficit to two points.

Another missed penalty for West failed to reward La Rochelle's recovery after the break, as Le Garrec successfully kicked Racing further in front.

But the pressure on the Parisians began to tell as Chat was sent to the bin for being off his feet at the breakdown.

A minute later, Racing were down to 13 players as Gomes Sa joined Chat on the sidelines for side entry at the maul, in a move which resulted in a penalty try to hand the visitors the lead for the first time.

As the hosts tried to respond, they surged deep into La Rochelle territory but Teddy Thomas opted to take contact rather than release the pass which would have surely meant a run-in for Juan Imhoff.

With the clock into the red, La Rochelle showed the clinical edge Thomas was missing as the ball was moved wide to the unopposed West to shrug off his disappointment from the tee.

'We have come up short' - what they said

Racing 92 fly-half Finn Russell told BT Sport: "We didn't go in at half-time as far ahead as we wanted to be. In the second half we had chances we didn't finish off and it was a frustrating game.

"We were the better team but it's knockout rugby and it's about scoring points. We have put a lot into this tournament and we have come up short.

"It was hot so it is tiring and it was a physical game, especially for the forwards up front. We want to play a quick game and we didn't get that as much as we wanted."

Line-ups

Racing 92: Dupichot; Thomas, Vakatawa, Fickou, Imhoff; Russell, Le Garrec; Gogichashvili, Baubigny, Colombe, Le Roux, Bresler, Lauret, Diallo, Tanga

Replacements: Chat, Ben Arous, Gomes Sa, Pesenti, Palu, Machenaud, Gibert, Chavancy

La Rochelle: Leyds; Favre, Sinzelle, Danty, Rhule; West, Kerr-Barlow; Priso, Bourgarit, Atonio, Lavault, Picquette, Liebenberg, Vito, Alldritt

Replacements: Bosch, Wardi, Sclavi, Sazy, Haddad, Retiere, Botia, Retiere