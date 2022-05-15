Close menu

Heineken Champions Cup: La Rochelle beat Racing 92 to seal Champions Cup final spot

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Jonathan Danty
Jonathan Danty carries hard for La Rochelle against Racing 92
Heineken Champions Cup: Racing 92 v La Rochelle
Racing 92 (10)13
Try: Vakatawa Con: Le Garrec Pen: Le Garrec 2
La Rochelle (8) 20
Try: Alldritt, penalty, West Pen: West

Ihaia West scored a late try to end Racing 92 resistance and seal La Rochelle's place in a second Champions Cup final in as many years.

A Nolann Le Garrec penalty and a Virimi Vakatawa try saw Racing take the lead but Gregory Alldritt powered over to reduce the deficit before half-time.

Racing's Camille Chat and Cedate Gomes Sa were sin-binned after the break as La Rochelle were awarded a penalty try.

Leading by two points, La Rochelle sealed victory as West scored late on.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Racing 92: Dupichot; Thomas, Vakatawa, Fickou, Imhoff; Russell, Le Garrec; Gogichashvili, Baubigny, Colombe, Le Roux, Bresler, Lauret, Diallo, Tanga

Replacements: Chat, Ben Arous, Gomes Sa, Pesenti, Palu, Machenaud, Gibert, Chavancy

La Rochelle: Leyds; Favre, Sinzelle, Danty, Rhule; West, Kerr-Barlow; Priso, Bourgarit, Atonio, Lavault, Picquette, Liebenberg, Vito, Alldritt

Replacements: Bosch, Wardi, Sclavi, Sazy, Haddad, Retiere, Botia, Retiere

Banner Image Reading Around the BBC - BlueFooter - Blue

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Featured