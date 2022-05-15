Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Jonathan Danty carries hard for La Rochelle against Racing 92

Heineken Champions Cup: Racing 92 v La Rochelle Racing 92 (10)13 Try: Vakatawa Con: Le Garrec Pen: Le Garrec 2 La Rochelle (8) 20 Try: Alldritt, penalty, West Pen: West

Ihaia West scored a late try to end Racing 92 resistance and seal La Rochelle's place in a second Champions Cup final in as many years.

A Nolann Le Garrec penalty and a Virimi Vakatawa try saw Racing take the lead but Gregory Alldritt powered over to reduce the deficit before half-time.

Racing's Camille Chat and Cedate Gomes Sa were sin-binned after the break as La Rochelle were awarded a penalty try.

Leading by two points, La Rochelle sealed victory as West scored late on.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Racing 92: Dupichot; Thomas, Vakatawa, Fickou, Imhoff; Russell, Le Garrec; Gogichashvili, Baubigny, Colombe, Le Roux, Bresler, Lauret, Diallo, Tanga

Replacements: Chat, Ben Arous, Gomes Sa, Pesenti, Palu, Machenaud, Gibert, Chavancy

La Rochelle: Leyds; Favre, Sinzelle, Danty, Rhule; West, Kerr-Barlow; Priso, Bourgarit, Atonio, Lavault, Picquette, Liebenberg, Vito, Alldritt

Replacements: Bosch, Wardi, Sclavi, Sazy, Haddad, Retiere, Botia, Retiere