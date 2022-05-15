Heineken Champions Cup: La Rochelle beat Racing 92 to seal Champions Cup final spot
Rugby Union
|Heineken Champions Cup: Racing 92 v La Rochelle
|Racing 92 (10)13
|Try: Vakatawa Con: Le Garrec Pen: Le Garrec 2
|La Rochelle (8) 20
|Try: Alldritt, penalty, West Pen: West
Ihaia West scored a late try to end Racing 92 resistance and seal La Rochelle's place in a second Champions Cup final in as many years.
A Nolann Le Garrec penalty and a Virimi Vakatawa try saw Racing take the lead but Gregory Alldritt powered over to reduce the deficit before half-time.
Racing's Camille Chat and Cedate Gomes Sa were sin-binned after the break as La Rochelle were awarded a penalty try.
Leading by two points, La Rochelle sealed victory as West scored late on.
More to follow.
Line-ups
Racing 92: Dupichot; Thomas, Vakatawa, Fickou, Imhoff; Russell, Le Garrec; Gogichashvili, Baubigny, Colombe, Le Roux, Bresler, Lauret, Diallo, Tanga
Replacements: Chat, Ben Arous, Gomes Sa, Pesenti, Palu, Machenaud, Gibert, Chavancy
La Rochelle: Leyds; Favre, Sinzelle, Danty, Rhule; West, Kerr-Barlow; Priso, Bourgarit, Atonio, Lavault, Picquette, Liebenberg, Vito, Alldritt
Replacements: Bosch, Wardi, Sclavi, Sazy, Haddad, Retiere, Botia, Retiere
