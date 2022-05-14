Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

James Lowe touches down for Leinster's opening try in the semi-final

Heineken Champions Cup: Leinster v Toulouse Leinster (23) 40 Tries: Lowe 2, Van der Flier, Keenan Cons: Sexton 3, Byrne Pen: Sexton 3, Byrne Toulouse (10) 17 Tries: Dupont, Tolofua Cons: Ramos 2 Pen: Ramos

Leinster reached their first Champions Cup final since 2019 with a comfortable 40-17 win over holders Toulouse in a sun-kissed Dublin.

The dominant hosts led 23-10 at the break thanks to tries from James Lowe and Josh van der Flier after Antoine Dupont's early opener for Toulouse.

Lowe added his second try in a more even second half before Selevasio Tolofua went over for the French side.

Hugo Keenan's late try sealed a comprehensive win for the Irish side.

Leinster captain Johnny Sexton produced an inspirational display by setting up all three tries and kicking 15 points.

It was a meeting between the competition's two most successful sides and now Leinster have the chance to equal Toulouse's tally of five titles.

Leinster will aim for their first Champions Cup success since 2018 when they take on the winners of Sunday's game between Racing 92 and La Rochelle in the Marseille decider on 28 May.

Pressure pays off for hosts

Leinster piled on the pressure from the start in front of a 40,000 crowd at the Aviva Stadium and were rewarded with Sexton's first penalty after five minutes.

But they were caught out two minutes later when Jamison Gibson-Park's grubber kick was blocked with the ball falling to Dupont, who ran over 80 metres to the line for a converted try.

Sexton added a second penalty and his inside pass sent Lowe diving over for Leinster's opening try with the Ireland skipper adding the extras.

Leinster pair Robbie Henshaw and Johnny Sexton tackle Toulouse prop Cyril Baille

The second try arrived on 20 minutes with Sexton making the break and passing to Van der Flier, with the flanker's momentum taking him over.

Sexton converted before Thomas Ramos slotted over a penalty after Toulouse overpowered the hosts in a scrum - helped by Tadhg Furlong's absence after the Leinster prop was forced off with an injury.

Another penalty was popped over by Sexton while Toulouse lock Emmanuel Meafou was sin-binned just before the break after repeated infringements.

Leinster took their foot off the gas in a scrappy second half after grabbing Lowe completed his double after 50 minutes.

Sexton again provided the pass - a long, looping effort out to the left - to find an unmarked Lowe and wing strolled over.

Toulouse managed to gain territory for the first time and they were handed a lifeline with 15 minutes left when Tolofua touched down from a rolling maul and Ramos added the conversion.

Ross Byrne a penalty and converted a late Keenan, with the full-back sprinting through a tired defence, as a comprehensive victory was secured.

The Top 14 champions beat Irish pair Ulster and Munster to make the semi-final but Leinster proved too strong and they match on to the final.

Leinster: Keenan, J. O'Brien, Ringrose, Henshaw, Lowe, Sexton, Gibson-Park, Porter, Kelleher, Furlong, Molony, Ryan, Doris, van der Flier, Conan.

Replacements: Sheehan, Healy, Ala'alatoa, McCarthy, Ruddock, McGrath, R Byrne, Frawley.

Toulouse: Ramos; Mallia, Fouyssac, Ahki, Lebel; Ntamack, Dupont; Baille, Marchand, Aldegheri, Arnold, Meafou, Elstadt, Cros, Jelonch.

Replacements: Mauvaka, Neti, Ainu'u, Tekori, Tolofua, Flament, Page-Relo, Holmes.