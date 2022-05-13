Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Jersey Reds had won more games and got more league points than any of their other campaigns in the second tier since promotion in 2012

Coventry held on to beat Jersey Reds 20-17 and make the Championship Cup final despite conceding two late tries.

Scores for Senitiki Nayalo and Jordon Poole, along with a Tony Fenner penalty inside the first 20 minutes, proved decisive for Coventry as they led 17-0.

Wes White's try just before the break gave Jersey hope as the islanders piled on the pressure after the interval.

Nayalo was sin-binned early in the second half but the Reds could not find a way over until the final moments.

A second Fenner penalty with 10 minutes left was the first score of the second period as Coventry led 20-7.

Jersey scored an unconverted try from a rolling maul three minutes from full time before a Scott van Breda score in stoppage time, which was also unconverted, meant the islanders missed the chance to go through.

Coventry face the winners of the Saturday's semi-final where league champions Ealing host Cornish Pirates.

Should Ealing win Coventry will travel to the London side, but they would host the final if the Pirates are victorious.