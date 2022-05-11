Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

England have been confirmed as hosts of the 2025 women's World Cup.

The World Rugby Council also unanimously approved Australia as hosts for the men's World Cup in 2027 and the women's in 2029.

The United States will host the men's tournament for the first time in 2031 and the women's in 2033.

The Rugby Football Union wants 2025 to be the best attended women's World Cup and aims to fill Twickenham's 82,000 seats for the final.

It is the first time World Rugby has announced the next five World Cup hosts at the same time, a move chairman Sir Bill Beaumont said provided "unprecedented certainly".

He highlighted "sustainable development" of rugby in the US and of the women's game as two key goals for the global governing body.

