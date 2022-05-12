Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Ross Moriarty has played 54 internationals for Wales

Wales and Dragons back row Ross Moriarty is a major doubt for the summer tour of South Africa as he prepares to have knee surgery.

Moriarty, 28, was taken off on a stretcher in the first half of the 51-3 loss against Sharks in early April.

The British and Irish Lion suffered nerve damage and will now have an operation.

Wales play the Springboks in three Tests in July, with head coach Wayne Pivac naming his squad next week.

"Ross is going to have surgery to try and release the pressure he has on his nerve," said Dragons director of rugby Dean Ryan.

"Everybody is working around that to see what the timelines are, so we have gone through a period of trying to rehabilitate that.

"It hit a bit of a stalemate so we are hoping the next move is a way of accelerating his progress."

When asked whether Moriarty would be fit for Wales' summer tour or was looking at a return date next season, Ryan added: "I don't know the answer to all that and all the medics, both Wales and ourselves, are involved in going to the next stage, which is to try and release that pressure.

"I would be always hopeful his recovery is fast, so we will see how that goes."

Dragons back row Ross Moriarty was taken off on a stretcher against Sharks

Wales face South Africa on 2 July in Pretoria before games in Bloemfontein and Cape Town on successive Saturdays.

Pivac is already without Ken Owens, Leigh Halfpenny, Justin Tipuric, Aaron Wainwright and Willis Halaholo.

Other injury doubts include Tomos Williams, Josh Adams, Johnny McNicholl, Wyn Jones, Leon Brown and Will Rowlands.