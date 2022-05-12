Newcastle Falcons: Spain lock Josh Peters joins from Doncaster
Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union
Newcastle Falcons have announced the signing of Spain lock Josh Peters from Doncaster Knights.
Peters, 26, has agreed a two-year deal at Kingston Park.
The second-row played 18 times for Doncaster this season as they finished runners-up in the Championship.
Born just outside London, Peters moved with his family to Marbella when he was two and has represented the Spanish national rugby team 10 times.
"It's a great opportunity to go up a level and challenge myself in a Premiership environment," Peters told the Falcons' website.
"It's exciting to be making the move, and through hard work and learning I'll look to push for a place."
Peters returned to England at 16 to join the Northampton Saints' academy before going on to play for Coventry and Doncaster with a spell at Dijon in France in between.
Standing at 6ft 8in tall and weighing 18st 5lbs, Newcastle Falcons director of rugby Dean Richards recognises the strengths Peters has.
He said: "Josh brings obvious size and physicality, and he deserves this opportunity to show what he can do at a higher level."