England-born second-row forward Josh Peters has won 10 caps for Spain

Newcastle Falcons have announced the signing of Spain lock Josh Peters from Doncaster Knights.

Peters, 26, has agreed a two-year deal at Kingston Park.

The second-row played 18 times for Doncaster this season as they finished runners-up in the Championship.

Born just outside London, Peters moved with his family to Marbella when he was two and has represented the Spanish national rugby team 10 times.

"It's a great opportunity to go up a level and challenge myself in a Premiership environment," Peters told the Falcons' website external-link .

"It's exciting to be making the move, and through hard work and learning I'll look to push for a place."

Peters returned to England at 16 to join the Northampton Saints' academy before going on to play for Coventry and Doncaster with a spell at Dijon in France in between.

Standing at 6ft 8in tall and weighing 18st 5lbs, Newcastle Falcons director of rugby Dean Richards recognises the strengths Peters has.

He said: "Josh brings obvious size and physicality, and he deserves this opportunity to show what he can do at a higher level."