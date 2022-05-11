Sean O'Connor: Jersey Reds forward gets four-week ban
Jersey Reds forward Sean O'Connor will miss the rest of the season after being banned for four weeks.
The 25-year-old was sent off in the Championship Cup quarter-final second leg win over Hartpury for a tip tackle on fly-half James Williams.
O'Connor contested the charge but was found guilty by a disciplinary panel.
The ban means he will miss Jersey's Championship Cup semi-final against Coventry on Friday and the final if the club progress.
He will also miss either two or three meaningful pre-season or league fixtures next season depending on how Jersey fare against Coventry.