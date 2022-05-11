Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Robin Wedlake (left), John Stevens and Carwyn Penny have played more than 170 games for the Cornish Pirates between them

John Stevens, Robin Wedlake and Carwyn Penny have all signed new one-year contracts at Cornish Pirates.

Back-row Stevens, 27, is entering his ninth year at the Championship club but has been restricted to nine games this season because of injury.

Wedlake, also 27, has scored 33 tries in 67 games from the wing having first joined the Pirates in 2018.

Penny, 23, moved to the Mennaye last summer, with the full-back playing 21 times in his debut season.

"We are delighted that someone of John's quality has signed for us," said Pirates joint-head coach Alan Paver.

"His leadership in the squad has been invaluable, despite us sadly not seeing much of him this season because of injury.

"Robin has good pace, is particularly strong physically and he has that ability to finish," added fellow Pirates coach Gavin Cattle.

"Having scored some fine tries, it is something both he and the team will be looking for more of."

On Penny, Cattle said: "In his first season we have seen that Carwyn gives us a good balance at the back.

"He can provide a goalkicking option should his services be needed, as we saw when called upon at Bedford last weekend, and still young we see him as another player with growth and development in him to, along with others, take his game up to the next level."