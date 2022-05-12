Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Elliot Dee has played 41 internationals for Wales

URC: Dragons v Cardiff Rugby Venue: Rodney Parade, Newport Date: Friday, 13 May Kick-off: 17.35 BST Coverage: Scrum V Live on BBC Two Wales, iPlayer and BBC Sport website. Live commentary BBC Radio Wales . Match report and highlights on the BBC Sport website and app.

Wales hooker Elliot Dee returns as one of three changes to the Dragons' side that lost to Ospreys, with flanker Ben Fry and centre Jack Dixon starting.

Wales forwards Will Rowlands, Leon Brown and Ross Moriarty are still missing, while Taine Basham drops to the replacements bench.

Cardiff have named an unchanged side with hooker Liam Belcher set to play his 50th appearance in Friday's game.

Josh Turnbull returns as a replacement after recovering from a calf injury.

Dragons prop Lloyd Fairbrother is named on the replacements bench and will make his return from a year out after suffering an Achilles injury.

This will be the final Welsh derby of the season in the United Rugby Championship, having originally been scheduled for New Year's Day when it was postponed because both regions had a number of Covid-19 cases in their camps.

Something could give with Dragons having not won a home match this season and Cardiff not picking up a victory on the road.

Dragons have lost their last three league matches and won only two this season - both away from Rodney Parade.

Cardiff, who ended a four game losing run in the URC at home to Zebre last weekend, have not recorded back-to-back Championship wins since October but have won their last 12 encounters with Dragons.

Their win over Dean Ryan's side at the Arms Park in October was Cardiff's only success against a fellow Welsh region this season.

Dragons director of rugby Dean Ryan: "Getting bodies on the field has probably been the priority, so we've had a pretty light week.

"We've talked a lot about collective responsibility to get control of our discipline. It's an ongoing focus but very much in the spotlight this week.

"It's great to have Elliot back. He comes in with a lot of energy and is keen to drive the team forward."

Cardiff director of rugby Dai Young: "We were pleased to secure a bonus-point victory over Zebre last week and we played well in the first half. In the second half we perhaps got a bit individualistic and drifted away from our structures, and we cannot afford to do that against the Dragons.

"This is a massive game for them, on their home patch, and they will be desperate to get one over their nearest rivals. They are a very physical, abrasive team so we will need to be at our best if we want to back up last week's win.

"We have some continuity in selection and the opportunity to finish the season on a high, which is exactly what the boys are determined to do as we continue to build.

"There is never any lack of motivation for a Welsh derby but we also want to play an attacking brand of rugby and perform for the full 80 minutes."

Dragons: Dragons: J Williams; Dyer, Warren, Dixon, Rosser; Reed, Bertranou; Seiuli, Dee, Doge, J Davies, Carter, Keddie (captain), Fry, Griffiths.

Replacements: T Davies, Bateman, Fairbrother, Taylor, Basham, R Williams, S Davies, J Lewis.

Cardiff Rugby: Morgan; Lane, Lee-Lo, Llewellyn, Cabango: Priestland, L Williams; Carré, Belcher, Arhip, S Davies, Screech, Botham, Navidi (capt), Ratti.

Replacements: Myhill, Domachowski, Lewis, Turnbull, E Jenkins, Bevan, B Thomas, Grady.

Referee: Craig Evans (WRU)

Assistant referees: Ben Whitehouse & Tom Spurrier (WRU)

TMO: Sean Brickell (WRU)