Glyn Shaw (R) played in the front-row alongside side Welsh legends Graham Price and Bobby Windsor

Former Neath prop Glyn Shaw, who won 12 caps for Wales in the 1970s, has died after a long illness, aged 71.

Rhigos-born Shaw was a dual-code international, also playing for Wales and Great Britain after converting to rugby league.

He made his Wales rugby union debut against New Zealand in 1972 having previously won a Wales 'B' cap.

Having joined Neath in 1970, Shaw was made club captain in 1978 before moving to Widnes later that year.

Also a Wigan, Warrington and Rochdale Hornets rugby league player, he won the Challenge Cup twice with Widnes.

Shaw, who spent all his senior union career with Neath, was part of the team which beat Llanelli 15-9 to win the inaugural WRU Cup in 1972.

He is a member of the Neath Rugby Supporters' Club Hall of Fame.

The club said: "Glyn was without doubt one of the mightiest forwards ever to play for Neath RFC - which is quite a testimony given that there have been so many in the club's 150-year history.

"Neath RFC's thoughts and sympathy are with his family and friends at this sad time."