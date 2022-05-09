Matt Garvey made close to 200 Premiership appearances, the last of which was against Harlequins at Sixways in February

Worcester Warriors forward Matt Garvey has retired from rugby as a player.

The former London Irish and Bath lock, 34, came to Sixways from Gloucester on a one-season deal in June 2021.

He played 180-plus Premiership games in a 13-year playing career, in which he appeared for England Saxons and captained Bath from 2017 to 2019.

"I have loved every minute of my 13 seasons in professional rugby. It's something I never thought that I'd have been able to achieve," said Garvey.

"I have made some friends in rugby that transcend the sport and I am grateful to all the clubs that game me the opportunity to represent them.

"Running out at Twickenham with my two kids as captain of Bath was a treasured moment, as was playing in a Premiership final.

"Rugby has also given me the chance to travel all over Europe and play in some of the biggest stadiums. It's given me the chance to see different places and to play with and against some world-class players."

Garvey's departure is part of an overhaul of Warriors' pack for next season by Steve Diamond, who takes on his new role as director of rugby at the end of this campaign.

All seven of their new signings so far have been forwards - and they last week brought in former England number eight Nick Easter as forwards and defence coach.