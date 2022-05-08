Exeter's United States winger Jennine Detiveaux was among the try-scorers in the record win over Saracens

Exeter head coach Susie Appleby says here side are targeting a home semi-final after securing a first-ever Premier 15s play-off place.

The Chiefs handed table-toppers Saracens their heaviest-ever defeat when they ran in eight tries in a 54-12 victory at Sandy Park on Saturday.

A win in their final game against Bristol would secure second place in the Premier 15s table.

Exeter are in just their second season having joined the league in 2020.

"I'm not saying we're perfect, by any means, but we're becoming quite a complete outfit and a real challenge to play against, which is really pleasing," Appleby told BBC Radio Devon.

"We've looked at this game first, but we've looked at the games as a series if you like.

"We wanted to win today, we've done that, we want to win next week and we want play at home in front of our home crowd, and that's what we'll work on this week and fingers crossed we can get that."

It was just a second loss of the campaign for Saracens - who were beaten finalists last season - but a second loss for the former champions at Sandy Park in as many campaigns.

"It's a really pleasing performance," Appleby added.

"We take nothing away from Saracens, they came here having secured a home semi, so maybe there's a bit of psychological complacency, I don't know.

"Sarries are a very good side, we know they'll go away from here and they'll work super hard to come back stronger if we were to meet them later in the competition.

"They didn't become a poor side, we put in a really good performance on the field, and that's pleasing for us because we have a lot of focus that goes on ourselves rather than the opposition.

"We did that today and the girls deserve the scoreline that they achieved."