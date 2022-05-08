Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Ospreys head coach Toby Booth has coached Bath, London Irish and Harlequins during his time in England

Ospreys head coach Toby Booth says all games in the final round of the United Rugby Championship (URC) regular season should have been scheduled to kick off at the same time.

Ospreys will seal a Champions Cup place next season by finishing as the top Welsh team if they claim a bonus-point victory against Bulls on 20 May.

If Ospreys fail to win with a bonus point, Scarlets could end the season as Wales' top side.

Scarlets face Stormers on 21 May.

"I can't understand why it is not [all games played at the same time]," said Booth.

"For the integrity of the competition, surely it has to be at the same time, especially when there is something tangible on it.

"I have come from the Premiership in England where all games finish at the same time [on the last day].

"I appreciate things like television picks. But even now, if there are meaningful games with big repercussions, there has to be that integrity of competition, despite the TV picks.

"There are enough quality games so we can fill the schedule. We will be asking the question for sure."

Booth accepts Ospreys have their destiny in their own hands but also recognises Scarlets could go into their final match knowing what they need to do.

A bonus-point win against Bulls would see Ospreys win the URC Welsh Shield by finishing as the top region and qualify for Europe's top tournament.

Scarlets could equal Ospreys' league points tally with a maximum five-point victory over Stormers.

But should Ospreys take maximum points, Booth's side would finish above the west Wales rivals, courtesy of matches won.

Failure to do so would leave Scarlets knowing what they have to do when they play the following day.

"That is potentially a competitive advantage and can adjust how you approach a game," added Booth.

"So for me that diminishes the integrity of the competition."

Booth also said Ospreys chief executive Nick Garcia had addressed the squad over a leaked report which was commissioned for the Professional Rugby Board to consider.

The Oakham report included a proposal to cut the number of Welsh regions from four to three.

"Everyone loves a sensationalist headline, especially if it is part of a bigger report that has four other different solutions," said Booth.

"Nick Garcia addressed the players, we had an internal email to clarify the position and as far as we are concerned, it is business as usual."