Heineken Champions Cup: Thomas and Russell dazzle as Racing 92 beat Sale to reach semis
|Heineken Champions Cup: Racing 92 v Sale Sharks
|Racing 92 (6) 41
|Tries: Thomas, Russell, Imhoff, Spring Cons: Le Garrec 2, Machenaud Pens: Le Garrec 5
|Sale Sharks (10) 22
|Tries: Tuilagi, Van der Merwe, B Curry Cons: Du Preez 2 Pens: Du Preez
Two moments of superb footballing skill helped Racing 92 break Sale Sharks' resistance and set up a Champions Cup semi-final with La Rochelle.
Sale led at the interval after Manu Tuilagi ran in unopposed but Racing wrestled back momentum after the break.
Teddy Thomas collected his own kick to score the first try before Finn Russell spectacularly delivered the second.
Akker van der Merwe reduced the deficit but Juan Imhoff and Max Spring scored either side of Ben Curry's consolation.
More to follow.
Line-ups
Racing 92: Spring; Thomas, Fickou, Chavancy, Imhoff; Russell, Le Garrec; Kolingar, Chat, Sa, Chouzenoux, Bresler, Lauret, Diallo, Tanga
Replacements: Baubigny, Ben Arous, Nyakane, Le Roux, Pesenti, Machenaud, Gibert, Vakatawa.
Sale Sharks: James; Roebuck, R du Preez, Tuilagi, Hammersley; MacGinty, De Klerk; Rodd, Van der Merwe, Schonert, Du Preez, De Jager, Ross, T Curry, D du Preez.
Replacements: Ashman, McIntyre, Oosthuizen, Wiese, B Curry, Warr, James, Janse van Rensburg.
