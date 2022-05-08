Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Heineken Champions Cup: Racing 92 v Sale Sharks Racing 92 (6) 41 Tries: Thomas, Russell, Imhoff, Spring Cons: Le Garrec 2, Machenaud Pens: Le Garrec 5 Sale Sharks (10) 22 Tries: Tuilagi, Van der Merwe, B Curry Cons: Du Preez 2 Pens: Du Preez

Two moments of superb footballing skill helped Racing 92 break Sale Sharks' resistance and set up a Champions Cup semi-final with La Rochelle.

Sale led at the interval after Manu Tuilagi ran in unopposed but Racing wrestled back momentum after the break.

Teddy Thomas collected his own kick to score the first try before Finn Russell spectacularly delivered the second.

Akker van der Merwe reduced the deficit but Juan Imhoff and Max Spring scored either side of Ben Curry's consolation.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Racing 92: Spring; Thomas, Fickou, Chavancy, Imhoff; Russell, Le Garrec; Kolingar, Chat, Sa, Chouzenoux, Bresler, Lauret, Diallo, Tanga

Replacements: Baubigny, Ben Arous, Nyakane, Le Roux, Pesenti, Machenaud, Gibert, Vakatawa.

Sale Sharks: James; Roebuck, R du Preez, Tuilagi, Hammersley; MacGinty, De Klerk; Rodd, Van der Merwe, Schonert, Du Preez, De Jager, Ross, T Curry, D du Preez.

Replacements: Ashman, McIntyre, Oosthuizen, Wiese, B Curry, Warr, James, Janse van Rensburg.