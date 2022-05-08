Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Heineken Champions Cup: Racing 92 v Sale Sharks Racing 92 (6) 41 Tries: Thomas, Russell, Imhoff, Spring Cons: Le Garrec 2, Machenaud Pens: Le Garrec 5 Sale Sharks (10) 22 Tries: Tuilagi, Van der Merwe, B Curry Cons: Du Preez 2 Pens: Du Preez

Two moments of superb footballing skill helped Racing 92 break Sale Sharks' resistance and set up a Champions Cup semi-final with La Rochelle.

Sale led at the interval after Manu Tuilagi ran in unopposed but Racing wrestled back momentum after the break.

Teddy Thomas collected his own kick to score the first try before Finn Russell spectacularly delivered the second.

Akker van der Merwe reduced the deficit but Juan Imhoff and Max Spring scored either side of Ben Curry's consolation.

Sale's positive start undone by classy Parisians

Word from the Sale camp before the trip to the French capital was their intent to rush up in defence and disrupt Russell and Racing's flair players.

For 40 minutes at the Paris La Defense Arena the plan worked wonderfully and Russell was denied quality ball to launch attacks as the blue wall moved forward with intent.

What let Sale down was their disappointing line-out with balls often lost against the throw, or scrappily retained, which prevented fluent attacks of their own.

The visitors did, however, score the first try when it looked as if they had overrun the move before Tuilagi clutched on to the loose ball behind him and ran in unopposed for the penultimate act of the first half.

The final act saw Jean-Luc du Preez make amends for his early penalty miss to convert Tuilagi's try under the posts. The scoreboard reflected a carefully crafted gameplan to stifle their hosts, but their lead only lasted one minute into the second half.

Racing emerged from the tunnel in a very different mood and the luck was certainly on their side.

Russell prodded the ball through to Thomas, who collected the bouncing ball under the challenge of Luke James, before dropping it on to his boot as he remained in field by the barest of margins and ran on to his own chip to score.

On another day, the winger could have been adjudged to be in touch, but there was nothing dubious about Russell's excellent try.

As Sale attempted to clear their lines, Russell ran on to the ball and cleared down field on the half volley, only for the bounce of the ball to favour the Scotland fly-half and go over AJ MacGinty's head and back into his path.

Another kick took the ball away from his opposite number and the third sent the ball trickling over the line for him to fall on as Racing broke Sale's resistance in nine second-half minutes.

Van der Merwe powered over to reduced the deficit but Le Garrec's five penalties always kept the hosts out of touch, and when Imhoff crossed after a flowing move, the game was gone.

Ben Curry, on for his injured brother Tom, scored a late consolation, but with MacGinty in the sin-bin, Racing saved the best running rugby until the end when Spring was the beneficiary, finishing off a move that included some excellent offloads.

Racing go through to an all French semi-final with last year's runners-up and will aim to go one better than their three second-place finishes.

Racing 92: Spring; Thomas, Fickou, Chavancy, Imhoff; Russell, Le Garrec; Kolingar, Chat, Sa, Chouzenoux, Bresler, Lauret, Diallo, Tanga

Replacements: Baubigny, Ben Arous, Nyakane, Le Roux, Pesenti, Machenaud, Gibert, Vakatawa.

Sale Sharks: James; Roebuck, R du Preez, Tuilagi, Hammersley; MacGinty, De Klerk; Rodd, Van der Merwe, Schonert, Du Preez, De Jager, Ross, T Curry, D du Preez.

Replacements: Ashman, McIntyre, Oosthuizen, Wiese, B Curry, Warr, James, Janse van Rensburg.