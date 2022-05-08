Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Tonna RFC won the WRU National Shield trophy with a 52-19 victory over Crumlin at the Principality Stadium

The Welsh Rugby Union is conducting an anti-doping investigation over an online image that appears to show the WRU National Shield trophy with lines of a white powder substance on it.

Tonna RFC beat Crumlin 52-19 to win the Shield on 30 April, with the image posted to Snapchat afterwards.

A WRU spokesperson said: "We are aware of the image and intend to investigate as per our anti-doping guidelines."

Tonna RFC said it was "shocked and concerned at its apparent content".

In a statement, League 3 West Central side Tonna said the club would "co-operate fully" with any WRU probe.

"None of the members of the club's management committee were previously aware of this photograph and all are shocked and concerned at its apparent content," read the statement.

"An emergency meeting of the management committee was held at 10am this (Sunday) morning and an investigation has commenced.

"There has not yet been any contact from the Welsh Rugby Union regarding this matter, but we will co-operate fully with any review they wish to carry out.

"Tonna RFC does not permit, or condone, the use of any illegal substances by its players, members or visitors to the clubhouse.

"It has always been a family orientated community rugby club and the management committee is fully committed to ensuring it remains that way."