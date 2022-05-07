Close menu

Heineken Champions Cup: Leinster hold off Leicester fightback to reach semis

By Mantej MannBBC Sport at Mattioli Woods Welford Road

comments37

Robbie Henshaw scores a try for Leinster
Robbie Henshaw's converted try gave Leinster a 17-0 lead a quarter of the way through the game
Heineken Champions Cup: Leicester Tigers v Leinster
Leicester Tigers (0) 14
Tries: Ashton, Dolly Cons: Ford 2
Leinster (20) 23
Tries: Van der Flier, Henshaw Cons: Sexton 2 Pens: Sexton 2, Byrne

Four-time European champions Leinster withstood a second-half fightback to beat Leicester Tigers and book their place in the Champions Cup semi-finals.

Leinster clinically blew the hosts away in the first half as Josh van der Flier and Robbie Henshaw both scored.

Tigers hit back after the break and Chris Ashton crossed in the corner to give hope to the Welford Road faithful.

Nic Dolly added a second late on but it is Leinster who will face defending champions Toulouse in the last four.

Irish province edge battle of the league leaders

With the sun shining in the East Midlands and both sides top of their respective leagues, this contest was always going to pack a punch.

But this was Leicester's first Champions Cup quarter-final in six years, against a Leinster team which included 10 of the 15 players who began Ireland's Triple Crown-clinching win over Scotland in the final round of the Six Nations.

The hosts' inexperience at this level told in the early stages as Johnny Sexton kicked a penalty before Van der Flier powered over from close range.

Leicester lacked ideas in attack and when Henshaw smashed his way over the line, it looked as if the game was already out of reach at 17-0.

A further Sexton penalty took it out to 20-0 at the break as the Tigers were nilled at half-time for the first time in three years.

But Leicester, backed by their vociferous support, emerged from the tunnel a different team and moved the ball wide with real intent, while their driving maul from the line-out began to cause the visitors problems.

And they duly opened their account when George Ford fed Ashton, fresh from becoming the Premiership's all-time top try-scorer last week, and the former England wing raced over in the corner.

Rejuvenated by the try, the green shirts poured forward but Leinster were able to take the sting out of the game and Sexton's replacement Ross Byrne nudged over another three points.

Dolly scored a second try late on from a driving maul for the hosts but Leicester bow out, while Toulouse now stand between Leinster and a shot at a fifth title in Marseille.

Line-ups

Leicester: Steward, Ashton, Moroni, Porter, Potter, Ford, B. Youngs, Genge, Montoya, Cole, Chessum, Green, Liebenberg, Reffell, Wiese.

Replacements: Burns for Ashton (65), Nadolo for Moroni (45), Wigglesworth for B. Youngs (58), Whitcombe for Genge (75), Dolly for Montoya (72), Heyes for Cole (58), Wells for Green (61), Martin for Reffell (48).

Leinster: Keenan, J. O'Brien, Ringrose, Henshaw, Lowe, Sexton, Gibson-Park, Porter, Kelleher, Furlong, Molony, Ryan, Doris, van der Flier, Conan.

Replacements: T. O'Brien for J. O'Brien (71), Byrne for Sexton (61), McGrath for Gibson-Park (70),Healy for Porter (61), Sheehan for Kelleher (46), Ala'alatoa for Furlong (61), Mccarthy for Ryan (75),Ruddock for Conan (70).

Comments

Join the conversation

37 comments

  • Comment posted by Patto45, today at 20:11

    Never in doubt.

  • Comment posted by Bemused, today at 20:10

    When Sexton went off, the ref was struggling. He was completely on his own!

    • Reply posted by Chris Williams, today at 20:16

      Chris Williams replied:
      Quite witty, but missing the point.

      Leinster were the better side.

  • Comment posted by Shemanator, today at 20:09

    Leinster were home & hosed at 1/2 time. If you think different you were watching a different game

  • Comment posted by USS Liberty, today at 20:07

    Leinster destroyed Leicester in the first half. The job was done so they took the foot off the gas and toyed with the English team in the 2nd. Just goes to show the URC teams would dominate the English Premiership if Leicester is the best they have to offer.

    • Reply posted by Bemused, today at 20:12

      Bemused replied:
      Sorry, they would have to field a strong side in every game, not just the half dozen matches in the URC

  • Comment posted by Be kind, today at 20:04

    Tigers fan, I see some gripes at the ref on here, he was inconsistent in both scrum and line out but equally so. The Ford take-out at 10-0 was a penalty and potentially the difference between 10-3 and 17-0, but anyone arguing the ref is why Leinster won is missing the point.

    Great atmosphere, proud of Tigers second half but too much to do/too many errors. Leinster are some side, hats off to them!

  • Comment posted by Jimbob, today at 20:03

    Does Leinster’s decision to send a weakened squad to SA bring the URC’s integrity as a competition into question? They lost both games and Ulster and Glasgow can feel aggrieved. It also impacts on European competition where Leinster can rest their first team safe in the knowledge that they will remain top of the URC. None of this detracts from the quality of the side that played today.

    • Reply posted by USS Liberty, today at 20:08

      USS Liberty replied:
      No. The URC remains the best club competition in world rugby by some distance.

  • Comment posted by Joe, today at 20:02

    OK hands up, who had Sale being the only Prem side left after today?

    • Reply posted by USS Liberty, today at 20:11

      USS Liberty replied:
      Me. The "Prem" is a tinpot league and Sale will bow out tomorrow. They have been trying to prepare for Finn Russell in training but the thing is, you can't prepare for Russell.

  • Comment posted by Nick Selby, today at 20:02

    Leinster fully deserved to win but there’s no doubt they had the ref onside.

  • Comment posted by carol brown, today at 20:00

    Having watched both the Mun-Tou and Leic-Lein games, the disparity in the officiating from Luke Pearce, who I don’t think got a call wrong all game, to Raynal was stark. Why can’t we just have the best referees officiate in these games?
    Leinster fully deserved their victory and the game against Toulouse should be a cracker.

    • Reply posted by Patto45, today at 20:10

      Patto45 replied:
      He missed the Toulouse player driving his head into Zebo’s face after the late and dangerous tackle. Well he didn’t actually miss it, he made a crap decision.

  • Comment posted by Dargie Bargie, today at 19:56

    That’s some squad Lienster have. It’s almost like the the IRFU and URC share the same building in Dublin…and they pretend they don’t speak to each other…and there’s so much money being put into their academy system that there will never be questions raised regarding salary caps…..One might speculate of course.😉

    • Reply posted by sportymark, today at 20:00

      sportymark replied:
      Have you seen their salaries? Actually significantly less that most England players. Furlong and Sexton are apparently the top earners at €500,000 euros, whereas many players from Sarries and Quins are on the cap ceiling at just over £800,000.

  • Comment posted by DocuDrama, today at 19:42

    • Reply posted by Daylight, today at 20:01

      Daylight replied:
      Hardly a fightback, they were outclassed for the whole game

  • Comment posted by ragerancher, today at 19:37

    Multiple times the assistant ref called for a scrum penalty to Leicester and the ref ignored it. Late hit on Ford ignored, leading to Leinster penalty. Leicester throw in before half time not allowed despite clearly going out before half time, Leicester pressing in the 22 and Leinster both not retreating 10m AND handling on the floor, Leinster penalty. This game was so poorly reffed.

    • Reply posted by Chris Williams, today at 19:55

      Chris Williams replied:
      Stop griping, Leinster were the better side. Having a go at the referee just makes you look silly.

  • Comment posted by sportsfan, today at 19:36

    Being able to rest your stars helps a lot. Leinster is a good team and Toulouse will struggle in Dublin, but if any team can pull a rabbit out of a hat it’s them. Leinster must have a decent budget to afford that squad!

    • Reply posted by sportymark, today at 20:01

      sportymark replied:
      They get paid less than the England squad players.

  • Comment posted by Des Wigwam, today at 19:34

    Well done Leinster. Tough game against Toulouse but they have the team to beat them.

  • Comment posted by TigerTeeth, today at 19:33

    Raynal must’ve had some post from the Republic this week. My word.

    • Reply posted by sportymark, today at 19:52

      sportymark replied:
      To be fair, as a scrum coach, I notice that both Genge and Porter are very similar in their technique: they both try to milk penalties by driving the TH down and boreing into them. Some refs find it hard to work out who to give the pen to so they end up almost guessing...

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 19:28

    Congratulations Leinster and hard luck Tigers.
    Mind you I think I counted 13 of Leinster starters were Ireland internationals with couple more on bench so was always going to be a tough ask.

