Harlequins will be in action live on BBC Red Button when they face Bristol Bears

England's Six Nations winners are back in club action and the race for the play-offs is hotting up as the Premier 15s returns this weekend.

With the Six Nations taking centre stage in recent weeks, the women's top-flight competition has been on hold for 56 days.

Round 17 begins with third hosting first as Saracens, who have already claimed one of the play-off spots, travel to Exeter Chiefs.

Four more games take place later on Saturday with champions Harlequins' trip to Bristol Bears being shown live on BBC Red Button.

After Sarries, there are five teams in the hunt for a top-four finish, with just 13 points separating Bristol Bears in second and Loughborough Lightning in sixth.

Between them are Exeter, Quins and Wasps.

Two rounds of fixtures remain, and with all the squads back to full strength after the return of the international players, it's set to go down to the wire.

Round 17 fixtures

Saturday, 7 May (all times BST)

Exeter Chiefs v Saracens (12:30)

Gloucester-Hartpury v Wasps (14:00)

Sale Sharks v Darlington Mowden Park Sharks (14:00)

Worcester Warriors v Loughborough Lightning (14:00)

Bristol Bears v Harlequins (14:30)